Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

‘A snap election would be a catastrophe', Merkel ally warns

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 November 2017
14:24 CET+01:00
coalitionbundestagelection 2017

Share this article

‘A snap election would be a catastrophe', Merkel ally warns
Daniel Günther. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 November 2017
14:24 CET+01:00
With coalition talks bogged down in a war of words between the negotiating parties, a senior member of the Christian Democrats (CDU) has warned that failure is not an option.

Daniel Günther, Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein, said in an interview with Bild on Monday that a snap election would be a "catastrophe" for the country.

After a national election on September 24th gave Angela Merkel's Christian Union (CDU/CSU) a victory with a weakened vote share, the Chancellor has been exploring a three-way coalition with the Green party and the Free Democrats (FDP). This coalition formation, nicknamed the Jamaica Coalition, has never before been tried at the national level.

Preliminary talks between the parties have made slow progress, raising the possibility that no deal will be reached and the country will once again be called to the polls.

Coalition negotiations continued into a second round of preliminary talks on Monday, with Angela Merkel meeting other party leaders to try to break the deadlock.

Rallying all the parties to show more willingness to compromise, Günther stated that a failure to reach an agreement would be a “signal of our inability to act” and would create “the perfect conditions for extremism to flourish.”

"All of the parties know what has to be done," he said. "Everyone needs to pull themselves together."

He also called for more compromise with the Green Party on family reunions for refugees, one of the most contentious issues so far. The Green Party want refugees offered a secondary form of protection known as "subsidiary protection" to be able to bring their families to Germany, in contrast to the wishes of the other parties.

"As a family-oriented party, the CDU should be able to compromise on this point," Günther said.

But the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of the CDU, reiterated once again that they are refusing to give an inch on the contentious issue of family reunions.

"The CSU won't be shaken from its rejection of family reunions," the party's deputy leader Christian Schmidt told the Passauer Neue Presse on Monday.

Meanwhile, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have criticized the negotiations as “lacking substance.”

“What the four parties have delivered in the past few weeks is dumb balcony politics, showing the same shots for the camera and giving the same platitudes to the microphone,” SPD deputy leader Ralf Stegner told DPA.

SPD leader Martin Schulz said that there was no way his party would enter a coalition if talks would fail between the Jamaica partners.

“It is the task of this majority to build a government. If they can’t do that, if they can’t implement the task given to them by the voters, then the voters will have to speak again,” he said.

coalitionbundestagelection 2017
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

German parties vow to drop the insults in push to forge new Merkel government

Why there are so few women in the Bundestag and what this could mean

Insults and slurs: parties posture in coalition talks with little progress made

Merkel ally warns of collapse of coalition talks, as climate comes up for debate

First coalition talks milestone reached, as parties agree on balanced budget

Hostile mood at first Bundestag sitting, as AfD compares rivals to Nazis

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag

AfD debuts at first sitting in Bundestag, possible battles ahead with far-right nominee
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market

Why did Berlin dog owners pay over €11 million in ‘dog tax’ last year?

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?
Advertisement

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany

Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag
Advertisement
8,352 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather
  2. 30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany
  3. German parties vow to drop the insults in push to forge new Merkel government
  4. BMW recalling around 1 million cars in US over fire risks
  5. Germany, Turkey top diplomats hold talks amid tensions
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/11
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
06/11
Physiotherapists in Berlin
06/11
Practice your French Stammtisch
06/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
06/11
Freelancer vs. self-employed
06/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement