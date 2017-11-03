Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

False alarm after man mistakes large courgette in garden for WWII bomb

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 November 2017
15:29 CET+01:00
offbeatcourgettezucchinisecond world warbomb

Share this article

False alarm after man mistakes large courgette in garden for WWII bomb
The alleged Second World War bomb. Photo: Police HQ Karlsruhe
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 November 2017
15:29 CET+01:00
Police were alerted on Thursday when a man in a south German town called them and told them he had found a Second World War bomb in his garden.

But when the police arrived at the 81-year-old man’s house in Betten, Baden-Württemberg, they did not find a bomb - explosive ordinance disposal services did not have to be called after all.

After close inspection, officers deemed that what the man had found was not a bomb, but rather, a large courgette - much to the senior citizen’s relief.

Approximately 40 centimetres in length with a weight of about five kilograms, the vegetable is thought to have been thrown over the hedge into the man’s garden by an unknown person.

According to the police, the man then took care of disposing of the courgette.

But it beats us whether this means he threw it in the rubbish bin, gave it to someone else or cut it up, cooked it and ate it himself.

READ ALSO: Courgette stew kills pensioner in Heidelberg

offbeatcourgettezucchinisecond world warbomb

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Simple things are a mystery -- like knowing whether or not shops are open on Sunday (in Germany, they aren’t), or if dickmilch is edible (in Germany, it is).

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Despite being away, Munich man catches burglars by using smartphone

'Natural healer' on trial for drugging group of doctors at seminar

Section of Baltic Sea autobahn to fully close after hole in road threatens to get bigger

Parents convinced not to name child Lucifer after court hearing

Arab doctor to finally receive Israeli honour in Berlin as Holocaust hero

30,000 smashed beer bottles bring autobahn near Frankfurt to standstill

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Man busted by cops for using plastic penis during drug driving test
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany

Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag

12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther
Advertisement

‘For Air Berlin €1,400 is nothing, for me and my family it is a huge amount of money’

Why are shops in Germany closed on Sundays?

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles
Advertisement
8,562 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag
  2. Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?
  3. 7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November
  4. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  5. German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/11
Tips for visiting Iceland
03/11
Is Hassloch a good area for an English family
03/11
Harassment law in Germany
03/11
Munich babysitters available
03/11
Bookclub in Bremen
02/11
Quoted accountant fees seem too high
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement