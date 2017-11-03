False alarm after man mistakes large courgette in garden for WWII bomb

The alleged Second World War bomb. Photo: Police HQ Karlsruhe

Police were alerted on Thursday when a man in a south German town called them and told them he had found a Second World War bomb in his garden.

But when the police arrived at the 81-year-old man’s house in Betten, Baden-Württemberg, they did not find a bomb - explosive ordinance disposal services did not have to be called after all.

After close inspection, officers deemed that what the man had found was not a bomb, but rather, a large courgette - much to the senior citizen’s relief.

Approximately 40 centimetres in length with a weight of about five kilograms, the vegetable is thought to have been thrown over the hedge into the man’s garden by an unknown person.

According to the police, the man then took care of disposing of the courgette.

But it beats us whether this means he threw it in the rubbish bin, gave it to someone else or cut it up, cooked it and ate it himself.

