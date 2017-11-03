Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Court bans zoo from letting children swim with crocodiles and alligators

Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
3 November 2017
17:23 CET+01:00
crocodilealligatoranimalstourismhessezoo

Share this article

Court bans zoo from letting children swim with crocodiles and alligators
Photo: DPA
Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
3 November 2017
17:23 CET+01:00
At a unique zoo in Hesse, visitors can get up close and personal with deadly reptiles such as crocodiles and alligators. But on Thursday a court judge denied the zoo's appeal to be allowed to continue with these practices for children.

Crocodile Zoo in Friedberg, Hesse, has faced troubles recently as its maverick way of bringing visitors closer to its animals has been deemed too dangerous by regional conservation authorities.

In the zoo, visitors can touch, feed and even swim with the crocodiles without barriers or protection, as long as they are accompanied by an experienced guide.

But on August 25th, the nature conservation authority of Darmstadt's regional council decided that visitors could not come into contact with the animals without a barrier to protect them unless they were over the age of 18 and had been explicitly informed about the potential danger to their life.

 
Zoo operators immediately protested the decision, maintaining that nothing bad has ever happened before in the zoo and that the animals were tame.

They put in a motion to appeal the council's decision. But on Thursday, a court in Giessen rejected this appeal, stating that dangerous animals shouldn't be allowed to roam around freely, reported Hessenschau.

Authorities have tried to shut down the zoo before due to its unconventional conduct. In 2014 the nature conservation authority tried to shut the zoo down after the unexplained death of an elephant but the courts saw nothing in the case which showed the zoo's inability to care for alligators and crocodiles, reported FNP.

The zoo opened in 2001 with the goal of bringing people closer to reptiles and showing them that animals such as alligators aren't really monstrous - the way people often think of them as.
 
Now, only those who are well informed and over the age of 18 may continue to get up close with the reptiles, which might be a problem for business.

In one of the zoo's most popular event packages, the Dschungel (Jungle) birthday parties, the birthday child gets a photo opportunity with a live alligator and can even swim with a crocodile. But now no children will be able to participate.

The owners of the zoo have not commented on the court's decision and they are currently in talks with lawyers, according to Hessenschau.

crocodilealligatoranimalstourismhessezoo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Simple things are a mystery -- like knowing whether or not shops are open on Sunday (in Germany, they aren’t), or if dickmilch is edible (in Germany, it is).

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

4 million people visit Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall in first year

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles

Construction on bypass in Bavaria stopped to let hamster sleep

'Largest ever' illegal animal transport in Germany stopped in Bavaria

Accidental detour means disqualification for top five Kassel marathon runners

Hesse is making public transport free for all state employees, but tax watchdogs aren’t happy

10 facts you probably didn't know about Frankfurt (even if you live there)

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany

Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag

12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther
Advertisement

‘For Air Berlin €1,400 is nothing, for me and my family it is a huge amount of money’

Why are shops in Germany closed on Sundays?

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles
Advertisement
8,562 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag
  2. Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?
  3. 7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November
  4. German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack
  5. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/11
Tips for visiting Iceland
03/11
Is Hassloch a good area for an English family
03/11
Harassment law in Germany
03/11
Munich babysitters available
03/11
Bookclub in Bremen
02/11
Quoted accountant fees seem too high
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement