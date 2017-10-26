Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
4 million people visit Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall in first year

4 million people visit Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall in first year
The Elbphilharmonie at its inauguration. Photo: DPA
26 October 2017
12:29 CEST+02:00
It’s been less than a year since the opening of the Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg's most recent large-scale project, but the elaborate concert venue has clearly been a big hit already.

The Elbphilharmonie, which is named after the Elbe river, opened on November 4th last year and has since welcomed 4 million visitors, making it an instantly popular tourist attraction.

It has taken in up to 17,000 guests a day, with people from all over the world streaming in to attend concerts or just have a look around the distinctive building.

In total, more than 62,000 people have thus far taken a tour of the building and 660,000 people have attended the concerts held there.

The huge complex, with its distinctive wave-like roof, houses two concert halls, a hotel and a restaurant, as well as residential apartments for permanent guests. 

Construction work began in 2007 with an initial budget of around €200 million and it was hoped to have its first concert season between 2009 and 2010.

But the project was hit by delays and eventually took almost 10 years and cost €790 million to build.

Success has been immediate though, and the building is already firmly established as one of Germany's most popular tourist attractions.

To celebrate its success, the Elbphilharmonie is hosting a first birthday party on November 4th, with live music, drinks, snacks, and, if you share a birthday with the building, a special treat.

