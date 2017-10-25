Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Hamburg named fourth best city to travel to by Lonely Planet

Lucinda Watts
25 October 2017
Hamburg named fourth best city to travel to by Lonely Planet
Photo: DPA
For more than ten years, travel site Lonely Planet has been ranking its top ten cities, regions and countries to visit for the coming year. This year Hamburg has made it to fourth spot for the best city.

Bloggers, travellers and Lonely Planet employees alike compile the destination lists based on their own experiences. Their choices tend to have a fair amount of sway when deciding which city, country or region becomes the next big thing.

The list of the top 10 cities for 2018 tries to feature cities which aren't given the attention they deserve or which have undergone radical change recently - and Hamburg is no exception to this pattern.

On the company's website, the Lonely Planet praises the city's new concert hall, saying that the "stunning new €790 million Elbphilharmonie concert hall was worth every extra year of delay."

The city's famous nightlife and bar scene are also given an honourable mention, as the site applauds the "three-season riverfront beach bars, nightlife that’s among Europe’s best, and low-rise charms that reward wanderers who use the city’s dozens of old steeples as compass points."

Germany has only featured on the site's lists a few times before. In 2016, Bavaria came eighth in the lowdown of the top 10 best regions in the world and Berlin was named the number one "Comeback City" for 2011, but this new result for 2018 marks fresh interest in one of Germany's prettiest tourist destinations. 
 
Seville in Spain grabbed the top spot on the list, followed by the American city of Detroit and Australia’s capital Canberra. Also on the list were San Juan in Puerto Rico, Matera in Italy and Kaohsiung in Taiwan.
 
Previous winners of the list include Bordeaux in 2017 and Kotor in Montenegro in 2016.
 
