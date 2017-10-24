Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

AfD debuts at first sitting in Bundestag, possible battles ahead with far-right nominee

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 October 2017
09:18 CEST+02:00
far-rightafdbundestag

Share this article

AfD debuts at first sitting in Bundestag, possible battles ahead with far-right nominee
The plenary hall in the Bundestag had to be rebuilt earlier in September before the first sitting of the new parliament. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 October 2017
09:18 CEST+02:00
Dozens of lawmakers from the far-right AfD party make their debut on Tuesday at the first sitting of Germany's newly-elected parliament, an unprecedented showing for a nationalist force since the Second World War.

A record 709 MPs will gather for the session, with all eyes on the 92 members from Alternative for Germany (AfD), which took 12.6 percent of the vote in September's watershed elections and became the country's third biggest party.

The AfD's arrival in the Bundestag unleashed a political earthquake in post-war Germany, as leading figures in the party have repeatedly smashed taboos through their claims on German identity or by challenging Germany's culture of atonement over World War II and the Holocaust.

Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said the AfD's presence in parliament gave him a "queasy feeling".

"It's a depressing and unsettling feeling to know that there are now people sitting in the Bundestag who appear to want to hide the Nazi past and to target Muslims and asylum seekers," he told the Juedische Allgemeine, a Jewish publication.

Two days ahead of the session, thousands of people holding up "Stop AfD" signs demonstrated outside the parliament building in Berlin.

Thousands marched in Berlin against the AfD on Sunday. Photo: DPA. 

Although Tuesday will be a housekeeping session rather than a policy-making one, it is already shaping up to be contentious as the Islamophobic and anti-immigration AfD seeks to makes its presence felt.

As polls in the run-up to the September 24th vote predicted that the AfD would win seats, Germany's mainstream parties tweaked parliamentary rules to block the AfD from getting the symbolic post of interim speaker.

Rather than conferring the role of interim speaker on the oldest MP, it now goes to the lawmaker with the longest political experience - in this case, outgoing Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble.

The veteran minister known for his caustic wit is expected to be formally elected as speaker for the term.

Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly asked Schäuble to take the post to rein in the AfD in parliament.

But while the AfD has been thwarted from securing the symbolic interim post, another battle is brewing on Tuesday as MPs elect vice-chairs at the Bundestag.

Battles ahead

Each party reserves the right to nominate a vice-chair of the lower house, but he or she has to be elected by parliament.

The far-right party plans to put forward Albrecht Glaser, who has claimed that the fundamental right to freedom of religion should be withdrawn for Islam.

Although mainstream parties have said they would oppose the nominee, AfD party co-chief Alexander Gauland told Bild am Sonntag: "If he fails during the first election, we will nominate him again. Mr Glaser represents positions on Islam that all of us in AfD represent."

The dispute risks turning Tuesday's session into a farce as there is no limit to the number of times that a party can put a nominee up for a vote.

During the planning of the parliamentary sitting, mainstream parties were also left squabbling over who should sit next to the far-right entrants.

The AfD had won over voters angry with Merkel over the arrival of more than a million asylum seekers since 2015.

Although Merkel's conservative alliance won the September elections by a comfortable margin, its score was its worst in decades.

Coalition hurdles 

After her coalition partner the Social Democratic Party went into opposition following a humiliating loss, Merkel is now scrambling to form a coalition with parties that have opposing views on a string of issues.

Coalition talks with the left-leaning Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party began on Tuesday, and all sides have hailed the first steps towards forming Germany's next government.

But many hurdles remain with a long list of flashpoints that range from migration to environmental protection.

The potential alliance, which would be a first for Germany at the national level, has been dubbed "Jamaica" because the parties' black, yellow and green colours match those of the Caribbean country's flag.

far-rightafdbundestag

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Hostile mood at first Bundestag sitting, as AfD compares rivals to Nazis

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag

Man gives Hitler salute then beats teen refugee to pulp at east German station

Thousands march in Berlin against far-right AfD

'Merkel understood nothing': AfD's gains greatest in eastern Germany

Beautiful to unbearable: what life is like for refugees in Berlin's 'Nazi' neighbourhood

Vacant Finance Ministry becomes holy grail for parties in coalition talks

Protests hit Frankfurt book fair in row over far-right
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?
Advertisement
8,852 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?
  2. 14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
  3. Man gives Hitler salute then beats teen refugee to pulp at east German station
  4. 10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich
  5. 9.7 million-year-old ape teeth found in Germany open debate about human history
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/10
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
25/10
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
25/10
New Mom in Stuttgart (English-speaker)
25/10
Meetup for expecting moms and toddlers Stuttgart
25/10
Ideas for children's birthday parties
25/10
Current Scams in Berlin Oct 2017
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement