Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

EU antitrust investigators target Volkswagen, Daimler

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 October 2017
15:31 CEST+02:00
eu commissionantitrustvolkswagendaimler

Share this article

EU antitrust investigators target Volkswagen, Daimler
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 October 2017
15:31 CEST+02:00
German car giants Volkswagen and Daimler said Monday they are under investigation by EU antitrust regulators, in a new blow to the country's beleaguered auto industry.

“The inspections are related to Commission concerns that several German car manufacturers may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the commission, the bloc's executive arm, said in a statement.

It did not say which car companies were targeted, which is customary in EU anti-trust proceedings.

However, Volkswagen and Daimler both revealed separately they are under investigation.

Volkswagen said it was also a target of "ongoing antitrust investigations by the EU commission" while Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler confirmed an inspection and said it had "filed a leniency application."

The raids are linked to a report in Der Spiegel that Volkswagen, Daimler and fellow German carmakers Audi, Porsche and BMW secretly worked together from the 1990s on car development, construction and logistics -- including how to meet increasingly tough diesel emissions standards.

Both buyers and suppliers of the auto giants suffered from the under-the-table deals, the magazine alleged.

The allegations of antitrust violations are the latest cloud over Germany's auto industry.

In 2015, Volkswagen was forced to admit it had installed software in millions of its diesel vehicles to cheat emissions tests, which has already cost it tens of billions of euros.

In a separate cartel case, Daimler suffered a billion-euro fine from Brussels last summer for fixing truck prices with competitors.

In this latest case, Wolfsburg-based VW and Daimler were among the first to hand over details of the alleged broader collusion between the five firms to competition authorities, reported Spiegel, saying it had seen a relevant VW document.

BMW in July denied any collusion with industry rivals on emissions from its diesel engines, saying none of its models had been "manipulated" or violated industry regulations.

eu commissionantitrustvolkswagendaimler

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Daimler recalls million-plus vehicles worldwide over airbag problems: report

VW's dieselgate bill jumps on 'complex' US recalls

Volkswagen offers cash incentives to trade in old diesel cars

Financial watchdog probing German carmakers' 'cartel'

EU bank suspects VW took out loan of €400m to create cheat device

Is 'diesel summit' the last chance for Germany's favourite engine?

German carmakers face class action lawsuits in US over price-fixing

Volkswagen to refit 1 million more cars in Germany after dieselgate scandal
Advertisement

Recent highlights

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?
Advertisement

Beautiful to unbearable: what life is like for refugees in Berlin's 'Nazi' neighbourhood

If you've mastered these eight tricky skills, you're truly now a German

'Men touched my body and I was surprised; I thought this doesn't happen in Germany'

The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
Advertisement
8,696 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?
  2. 14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
  3. Suspect arrested in Munich knife assault: police
  4. Thousands march in Berlin against far-right AfD
  5. 'Merkel understood nothing': AfD's gains greatest in eastern Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/10
Mortgage Calculator: Renting vs. Owning
23/10
Paperwork after a marriage (U.S./German couple)
23/10
Munich babysitters wanted
23/10
Turkish car dealers: Good or bad?
23/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
23/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement