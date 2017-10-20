Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Air Berlin plane seized in Iceland over unpaid debts

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 October 2017
12:08 CEST+02:00
air berlinflyingisaviaiceland

Share this article

Air Berlin plane seized in Iceland over unpaid debts
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 October 2017
12:08 CEST+02:00
The Icelandic airport operator Isavia on Thursday refused to let a plane belonging to Air Berlin take off, due to the bankrupt German airline still owing them money.

Isavia said in a statement on its website that the action was a “final resource to ensure payment for services already provided”. The statement acknowledged that the decision would have adverse effects for passengers flying with the company.

"Isavia will have additional member of staff located at the airport to assist those who will be affected by this action if needed," the statement said.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy in August after months of rumours about financial troubles. The airline has said that it will not fly any services after October 28th.

According to the online portal Turisti.is, the plane was on the way to Düsseldorf and three passengers were left stranded by the decision. It is also reportedly only the second time that Icelandic authorities have seized a plane.

A spokesperson for Isavia would not tell The Local the size of the debt owed by Air Berlin. He would only comment that "we will see what we see" on how the company could get its jet back.

READ MORE: Lufthansa buys up lion's share of Air Berlin planes

air berlinflyingisaviaiceland

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What is the best way to travel around Germany?

VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre

Lufthansa buys up lion's share of Air Berlin's planes

Air Berlin to ground all flights by end of October

1,400 Air Berlin workers to lose jobs: union

Lufthansa plans €1 billion spending spree on planes

Hopes for jobs as Air Berlin picks Lufthansa, EasyJet bids

Lufthansa and EasyJet nose ahead in race to carve up Air Berlin
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What is the best way to travel around Germany?

OPINION: The German beer industry is failing to live up to its potential

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
Advertisement

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election
Advertisement
8,857 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
  2. If you've mastered these eight tricky skills, you're truly now a German
  3. Construction on bypass in Bavaria stopped to let hamster sleep
  4. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  5. Man who raped camper while holding saw sentenced to 11 years in jail
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/10
Ingolstadt Village outlet shopping
21/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
20/10
Changing Tax ID numbers (Steuernummer)
19/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
19/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
19/10
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement