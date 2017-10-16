Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Freiburg police give all clear after river turns bright green

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 October 2017
09:47 CEST+02:00
freiburgriverenvironmentoffbeat

Share this article

Freiburg police give all clear after river turns bright green
The Dreisam running bright green. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 October 2017
09:47 CEST+02:00
Alarmed locals alerted the police on Saturday after the river Dreisam in the university town of Freiburg turned bright green. But police say the liquid doesn’t pose a health risk.

Fire services arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon and, after conducting tests, they confirmed that the substance was neither an acid nor an alkaline solution. The water's pH value was neutral, the tests confirmed.

“What we are dealing with here is a liquid that is used when one searches for leaks. It is nothing other than a green food colouring," a police spokesperson said.

Police are now searching for an explanation as to what caused the substance to enter the city's main river. The colouring first appeared at a stretch of the river where the power station is situated and authorities are investigating whether the station may have had a role in accidentally leaking the substance.

Authorities have said that no animals or plants have been reported to have suffered due to the leak, and they do not believe that it poses any health risk.

The substance has also since flown through the river and the water has returned to its original colour.

This isn't the first time that a river in a picturesque European town has turned bright green. In France in 2016 environmentalists put dye into the water of several rivers to draw attention to water pollution.

There was also briefly alarm in Spain early this year when a river in the Pyrenees turned green. Again the cause turned out to be a harmless dye.

freiburgriverenvironmentoffbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Water waste! Tenant leaves taps in flat running for entire year

Germany at huge risk of missing 2020 climate targets, government figures show

Prosecutors press charges over rape and murder of Freiburg jogger

North German court rules bread rolls and coffee don’t constitute breakfast: report

Munich police confiscate baby from Texan tourist defeated by Oktoberfest

Man clings to side of high-speed train for 25km in pursuit of luggage

Seven quotes that perfectly sum up the German election

Police in Bavaria called out to deal with drunk and disorderly racoon
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Here’s a little-known East German vehicle that’s actually amazing

10 things you use every day and had no idea were invented by Germans

VIDEO: The Local tries out world's ‘largest ever’ energy harvesting walkway at Berlin festival
Advertisement

Why Americans in Germany need to call their members of Congress

10 grammar mistakes Germans keep making in their own language

How a murder has forced light into the shadows of Berlin’s ‘lawless’ central park

Record-breaking new cable car for tallest mountain in Germany near completion
Advertisement
8,747 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nine life-saving tips for foreign students in Germany
  2. How far-right parties are faring across Europe
  3. German minister sparks uproar with Muslim holiday idea
  4. Macron confident future German government won't oppose EU reforms
  5. Merkel's CDU party suffers election defeat in Lower Saxony
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
16/10
Adult swimming lessons in Berlin
16/10
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
16/10
Cheap flights to Edinburgh from Munich
16/10
Legal movie and television download/streaming
15/10
How to recover deleted files on an Apple Mac
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement