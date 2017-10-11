Advertisement

Transgender teddy, girl pirate: authors tackle gender norms at Frankfurt Book Fair

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 October 2017
09:04 CEST+02:00
booksbook fairliteraturefrankfurtgender

Share this article

Transgender teddy, girl pirate: authors tackle gender norms at Frankfurt Book Fair
File photo of children's books. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 October 2017
09:04 CEST+02:00
From a transgender teddy bear to a fearless girl pirate, children's authors are tackling gender norms like never before, as debate rages about what it means to be a boy or girl.

Visitors at this week's Frankfurt book fair, the world's largest publishing event, will be faced with a string of books for young readers that defy stereotypes and navigate today's hot-button issues of transsexuality and gender fluidity.

Stories with transgender lead characters in particular have broken one of the last "taboos" left in children's writing, said literary expert Nicola Bardola.

"Some are watching this trend nervously, these kinds of books still make critics uncomfortable," Swiss-born Bardola said, an author himself.

One of the most headline-grabbing recent titles has been "Introducing Tilly", a tender story about Thomas the teddy bear who tells a friend: "I've always known that I'm a girl teddy, not a boy teddy."

The picture book, aimed at children aged four and older, was written by Australian Jessica Walton who was inspired by her own father's transition to a woman.

Translated into German last year as "Teddy Tilly", Bardola called the book "a phenomenon".

For a slightly older audience, there is US author Alex Gino's award-winning "George", which is about a transgender 10-year-old determined to play a female part in the school play.

'Inappropriate'

The book has won widespread praise for its warm portrayal of a feisty heroine, but it has also stirred controversy.

A Kansas district last month decided not to purchase "George" for the area's schools, deeming it inappropriate for young readers.

Gino, a self-described "genderqueer" - someone who refuses to be defined by a gender - promptly started a Twitter fundraising campaign to deliver copies to every school library in the district.

In just half an hour the money poured in.

"Sharing stories of trans people with children is key to trans acceptance. There is no age before which it is appropriate to be compassionate," Gino told AFP.

In the young adult section, readers can find Meredith Russo's "If I Was Your Girl", which chronicles an American teen's fresh start at a new school, burdened by the secret that she used to be a boy.

Children's book expert Bardola said the trailblazing tales had triggered much earnest hand-wringing from critics wondering whether it was "appropriate" or "dangerous" to introduce young readers to such complex themes.

He said it reminded him of the stir caused in the 1980s when gay characters started appearing in young adult books.

"The debate is nearly identical. You can tell literary critics are unsure about these (transgender) themes," he said.

"I think we can be a little more relaxed about it," he added.

"These books should be judged by their literary quality and children should be given a chance to decide whether or not they want to read these stories."

German literature critic Ralf Schweikert was more sceptical.

"If you want to talk about what it feels like to live in the wrong body, you are asking for a lot of self-reflection from young readers," Schweikert told AFP.

For bookworms scouting for a more general take on the gender debate, there's no shortage of new titles out to smash the patriarchy, reflecting a wider cultural discussion about the traditional roles pushed upon boys and girls.

"There are increasingly books for very young readers out there that deliberately challenge these gender stereotypes," Schweikert told AFP.

He listed the German early-reading book series "Wild Wilma" as a standout example, about the buccaneering adventures of a girl sailing the high seas as captain of a pirate ship.

'Ponies and princesses'

Bardola said stories that turned gender roles on their head had always been around but that such titles tended to peak every few years depending on the zeitgeist.

"Of course you can still find books for girls about ponies and princesses," Schweikert said.

"But if you want to get away from those cliches, there's a lot of good material out there right now."

And more titles grappling with gender issues are on their way.

Scholastic, which published "George", will next year be releasing the young adult novel "And She Was" by Jess Verdi, about a teen coming to terms with a parent's transgender identity.

"And we've seen a number of trans or gender non-binary characters in other books we are publishing," said Scholastic's editorial director David Levithan.

Books, he added, that "show how gender diverse our real world can be".

READ ALSO: Star authors en vogue at Frankfurt Book Fair

booksbook fairliteraturefrankfurtgender

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Child abuse victim rescued hours after police publish her picture

Macron to open Frankfurt book fair Tuesday, bringing message of closer EU union

Star authors en vogue at Frankfurt Book Fair

10 ways Frankfurt has changed from being dull to dynamic

10 facts you probably didn't know about Frankfurt (even if you live there)

Complications during bomb disposal cause delay in massive Frankfurt evacuation

Brexit set to bring 100,000 jobs to Frankfurt: study

Storms and heavy rain bring trains to halt at Frankfurt central station
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German healthcare - everything you need to know

The five (painfully slow) stages of flirting in Berlin

Berlin couple make history by becoming first husband and husband to adopt child in Germany
Advertisement

10 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stuttgart

10 foods I miss as a Canadian in Germany

Will Merkel’s concession on a refugee cap help her form a new government?

10 essentials for surviving as a vegan in Germany
Advertisement
8,397 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German healthcare - everything you need to know
  2. 10 grammar mistakes Germans keep making in their own language
  3. Child abuse victim rescued hours after police publish her picture
  4. 10 essentials for surviving as a vegan in Germany
  5. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
11/10
Making friends in Frankfurt - come and join us!
11/10
English & German Kindergarten classes - Heidelberg
11/10
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 4pm Sat. 21.Oct.2017
10/10
Berlin ranks among top global cities
10/10
Bringing my US motorcycle to Germany as a visitor
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement