Landmarks across Germany to be lit in pink Wednesday, celebrating World Girls' Day

The pier lit up in pink in Sellin on Rügen on World Girls' Day in 2016. Photo: DPA.

In the evening on Wednesday, famed buildings in about 30 German cities will be lit up to highlight the challenges girls across the globe face.

The Fernsehturm (Television Tower) in Berlin, Hamburg’s St. Petri’s Church, Karlstor (a well-known wall from the medieval ages) in Munich and the Holsten Gate in Lübeck are among the landmarks which will shine pink on Wednesday.

Plan International, a children's development and humanitarian organization, initiated the campaign to draw attention to the lack of equality for girls worldwide. Of the 1.1 billion girls in the world, many are still disadvantaged, according to the United Nations.

The UN declared October 11th the International Day of the Girl and the campaign, initiated by Plan International, was first celebrated in 2012.

“This is a strong signal for the education and equal rights of girls and young women in this world," said managing director at Plan International Maike Röttger.

“We are very pleased that we have been met with such a great response with this light campaign for World Girls' Day and that so many cities and communities are joining forces with us to set an example for strengthening girls,” Röttger added.

Plan International also believes that the cliché colour pink has a new sense of meaning and vibrancy.

The bright pink has a strong signalling power and mediates vitality and confidence - "exactly what can motivate disadvantaged girls and young women to stand up for themselves and their rights," the organization said.