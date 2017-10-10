Prosecutors press charges over rape and murder of Freiburg jogger

Photo: DPA.

A long-distance truck driver has been charged with the rape and murder of a 27-year-old jogger, whose body was found in the woods on the outskirts of Freiburg in November last year.

According to prosecutors, the suspect brutally raped Carolin Gruber on November 6th 2016 as she was out jogging in the district of Endingen, north west of Freiburg.

“There is a very high probability that a decision will be made on the trial before the end of the year,” a spokesperson for the state court said on Thursday. If that were to happen, the court case would likely also begin by the end of the year.

At the moment the Romanian defendant and his lawyers have time to examine the charges against him, while the district court sets out the schedule for the trial.

The man is also charged with a murder in the Austrian district of Kustein, but that case will not be addressed along with the murder of Gruber.

Gruber’s death was the second horrific murder of a young woman in or around the sleepy university town within weeks, after a 19-year-old woman's body was found in the Dreisam river at the end of October.

A defendant admitted to raping and murdering the student in a case that started in September.