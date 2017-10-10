Advertisement

Berlin couple make history by becoming first husband and husband to adopt child in Germany

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 October 2017
12:29 CEST+02:00
gaymarriagefirstadoption

Share this article

Berlin couple make history by becoming first husband and husband to adopt child in Germany
Kai and Michael Korok with their daughter Jana in Berlin in 2013. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 October 2017
12:29 CEST+02:00
Two men in Berlin became the first same-sex couple to adopt a child in Germany, a human rights association said on Tuesday, cheering another "big step forward" for gay people.

Germany took big strides towards granting equal rights to gays and lesbians when it allowed same-sex couples to wed from October 1st.

Berliners Michael and Kai Korok promptly transformed their civil partnership into marriage on October 2nd.

Two days later, they submitted their wedding certificate to seek legal adoption of a two-year-old boy who has lived with them as a foster child since birth.

Confirmation of their adoption came through on October 5th, said the gay and lesbian rights organization LSVD in Berlin and Brandenburg state.

"It's once again a big step forward for gays and lesbians with better judicial security," LSVD spokesman Joerg Steinert told AFP.

"It is also proof that 'marriage for all' is not just symbolic."

Lawmakers this year voted to give Germany's roughly 94,000 same-sex couples the right to marry, following a shift in position by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Through the extension of existing marriage law to same-sex couples, gays and lesbians automatically gained the same tax advantages and adoption rights as other families.

Merkel had surprisingly allowed conservative MPs to follow their conscience on a gay marriage vote - the trigger for the rush to pass a bill before the parliament's summer recess.

The German leader explained her thinking had changed after a "memorable experience" when she met a lesbian couple who had lovingly cared for eight foster children in her Baltic coast constituency.

Her shift in position - after 12 years of blockade by her Christian Democrats and their Bavarian allies - was seen by some as a tactical move to deprive her challengers of a popular campaign issue ahead of September's election.

READ ALSO: Germany celebrates first gay marriages 

gaymarriagefirstadoption

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

From robots to role play: study reveals German attitudes to sex

Germany celebrates first gay marriages

'No stag parties allowed': Bavarian bars crack down on wild partiers

Here's how to marry a German as an expat

10 things you need to know before a German wedding

Muslim parents take kids out of Berlin nursery after discovering teacher is gay

Number of homophobic crimes soars in 2016

More Germans identify as LGBT than in rest of Europe
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German healthcare - everything you need to know

The five (painfully slow) stages of flirting in Berlin

Berlin couple make history by becoming first husband and husband to adopt child in Germany
Advertisement

10 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stuttgart

10 foods I miss as a Canadian in Germany

Will Merkel’s concession on a refugee cap help her form a new government?

10 essentials for surviving as a vegan in Germany
Advertisement
8,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German healthcare - everything you need to know
  2. Child abuse victim rescued hours after police publish her picture
  3. 10 essentials for surviving as a vegan in Germany
  4. Turkish prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activists including Swede, German
  5. Air Berlin to ground all flights by end of October
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/10
English & German Kindergarten classes - Heidelberg
11/10
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 4pm Sat. 21.Oct.2017
10/10
Berlin ranks among top global cities
10/10
Bringing my US motorcycle to Germany as a visitor
10/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
10/10
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement