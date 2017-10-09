Advertisement

Meteorologists predict a 'golden October' is on its way

Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 October 2017
11:23 CEST+02:00
Meteorologists predict a 'golden October' is on its way
Tegernsee in Bavaria. Photo: DPA
There's a high likelihood of sunshine and warmer temperatures across Germany this coming weekend.

Good news. After a fairly miserable start to October with storm 'Xavier' uprooting trees and causing flooding and travel delays across the north of the country, a warm front is on its way, the German Weather Serivce (DWD) predicts.

The weekend of the 14th and 15th of October looks likely to bring great conditions for an autumn walk in the park or Kaffee and Kuchen in the sunshine as, by Saturday, the whole of Germany should be enjoying warmer temperatures and mostly blue skies. 

The south of Germany in particular is in for a treat, with possible highs of 24C in some areas. Meanwhile in the north, temperatures are predicted to rise to around 14C to 19 C.

'Goldener Oktober' is a German phrase meaning a period of good weather around the 10th to 20th of October. It gets its name from the autumnal colours of the leaves which are usually changing around this time.

High differences in temperature from day to night are common in a 'Golden October' as the nights get longer and cold air near the ground can even cause frost overnight, despite the sunshine in the day.

Leading up to the weekend, weather throughout the country will be fairly changeable with thick clouds and rainfall across much of the country until midweek and fog predicted at night particularly near rivers. 

In the second half of the week the clouds should begin to disperse a little in the south and south-west and it is likely to remain mostly dry, with highs of 14C to 19C.

There will still be a few showers in northern and central Germany until Friday with strong gusts of wind on the coast before much more pleasant conditions over the weekend.

