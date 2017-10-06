Advertisement

Truck driver seriously injured trying to stop car misusing Autobahn rescue lane

Truck driver seriously injured trying to stop car misusing Autobahn rescue lane
Photo: DPA
A truck driver had to be taken to a Munich hospital on Thursday, after another driver crashed into him while illegally using a rescue lane that had been formed after a crash.

The 48-year-old driver got out of his truck to try and prevent the 4x4 vehicle from abusing the rescue lane, which drivers on the A96 Autobahn south of Munich had formed to help emergency services get to the scene of a crash.

But the driver of the 4x4, who had seen his opportunity to skip through the traffic by driving down the empty stretch of road, simply drove into the truck driver, knocking him onto the asphalt. The truck driver was seriously injured and subsequently taken in an ambulance to a Munich hospital.

Police warned drivers that they should not get out of their vehicles on the Autobahn, due to the potential risks this involves.

The German government recently increased the penalties drivers face for abusing rescue lanes, after a spate of incidents in which cars impeded the work of medical crews by trying to use the lanes to pass through traffic.

Anyone who fails to build a rescue lane on a motorway must now be prepared to pay a fine of €200, ten times the previous amount. 

