Advertisement

German detained at Swedish airport after police mistake food for explosive

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 October 2017
11:22 CEST+02:00
swedenairportsecurity

Share this article

German detained at Swedish airport after police mistake food for explosive
File photo of Landvetter Airport. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 October 2017
11:22 CEST+02:00
UPDATE: A German man in his 20s who was arrested at Gothenburg's Landvetter Airport after a suspicious object was found in his luggage is no longer a suspect.

Parts of a departure hall at Landvetter Airport were cordoned off by police on Thursday after security screening detected the suspicious object. The bomb squad was called in and the cordons later lifted.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted devastation endangering the public, which he denied.

But police chief Erik Nord said the analysis had showed that the substance was not dangerous. Asked by public broadcaster SVT what it was, he said: "That's for the lead investigator to answer, but it looked like food."

The man was travelling to another EU country, said police, but was seized while attempting to go through the security checks for domestic departures.

According to unconfirmed reports in newspapers Aftonbladet and Göteborgs-posten (GP) on Friday morning, the object was believed to be the explosive substance TATP (triacetone triperoxide). The substance is difficult to detect and has been used in several terror attacks, including the November 2015 Paris attacks and the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

However, shortly after 2pm on Friday the prosecutor said the man had been released from custody.

"An analysis of the suspicious objects has been made during the day and the man is no longer suspected of any crimes," read a statement. "The prosecutor is not able to comment further on the decision."

Deputy chief prosecutor Bengt-Olof Berggren told GP earlier in the day man is a German national.

swedenairportsecurity

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Isis ambassador in Germany' on trial for recruiting jihadists

Germany opposed to rapid expansion of passport-free Schengen area

German national election software vulnerable to hacking, researchers say

Berlin Airport to open at end of 2019 at the earliest: report

Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns

Anti-terror raids launched in north Germany over 'murder plot against political left'

Still unopened, Berlin Airport plans ambitious expansion

Facial recognition cameras at Berlin station are tricking volunteers, activists claim
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Do south Germans really wear nothing under their lederhosen?

How foreigners in Berlin are turning to a black market in mental health for treatment

10 surprising facts you should know about Neuschwanstein Castle
Advertisement

Five things to know about guns in Germany

7 unmissable events from around Germany in October 2017

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids
Advertisement
8,345 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 things you never knew about socialist East Germany
  2. Berlin fire services call state of emergency, as hurricane-force winds hit capital
  3. VIDEO: Plane makes terrifying landing in Düsseldorf during storm
  4. 10 ways Frankfurt has changed from being dull to dynamic
  5. 7 people killed by storm Xavier, rail travellers told to expect further disruptions
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/10
Songs that make you cry
07/10
Munich babysitters available
07/10
Munich babysitters wanted
07/10
Notice period for an apartment
07/10
Good places to watch Formula 1 in Hamburg
07/10
Finanzamt, Worldwide Income and Tax Residence
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement