Advertisement

Deadlock over Bundestag seating, as liberals refuse place next to AfD

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 October 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
bundestagpoliticsfdpafdelection 2017

Share this article

Deadlock over Bundestag seating, as liberals refuse place next to AfD
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 October 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
The German constitution dictates that a new parliament's first session has to take place no later than 30 days after the election. But the parties still can’t decide on who is sitting where.

The seating order in the 18th Bundestag (2013-2017) was simple. Die Linke, the successor party to the East German communists, went on the far left. The Social Democrats sat next to them, the Greens went in the middle, and Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Union went on the right. The seating thus reflected the parties’ positions on the political spectrum.

But things have been complicated for the 19th Bundestag by the arrival in parliament of the Free Democrats (FDP) and the far-right Alternative for Germany. While no one is disputing that the AfD will be seated on the very right of the plenum, conflict has arisen over where the FDP should go.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, representatives of all six parties met to thrash out the seating order. But no consensus could be met after the FDP rejected the plan to put them next to the AfD.

The pro-business party are determined to be placed in the centre of the Bundestag.

FDP MP Marco Buschmann told Spiegel that the party “belongs in the middle of the parliament” and that sitting there is a question of “great symbolic importance.”

The FDP have pointed to the fact that in state parliaments they have traditionally sat in the middle between the Green party and the Christian Union. On the other hand, the last time they were represented in the national parliament they sat to the right of Angela Merkel's Union.

Party representatives will meet again on October 13th to try and find a solution to the deadlock.

At the national election on September 24th the AfD won 12.6 percent of the vote, making them the third largest party in the Bundestag. It is the first time that a party further to the right on the political spectrum than the Christian Union has made it into the parliament since the late 1940s.

Despite the FDP and the CDU talking tough during election campaigning on the AfD's main political focal point - immigration - neither party is keen to be associated with the upstart party.

Both FDP and Christian Union have ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD. As the SPD have also ruled out joining the next government, a coalition deal between the Union, the FDP and the Green party is the only viable option.

SEE ALSO: These 7 quotes perfectly sum up the German election

bundestagpoliticsfdpafdelection 2017

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Second AfD lawmaker quits party's Bundestag faction

OPINION: Angela Merkel’s principled approach to migration is good for democracy

Former AfD leader Petry charged on suspicion of perjury

Trump finally congratulates Merkel on election win, after unexplained delay

Social Democrats would consider rejoining coalition, but ‘only if Merkel goes’

Are drawn-out Dutch coalition talks a harbinger of tough days ahead for Germany?

Seven quotes that perfectly sum up the German election

'The AfD have taken the place of Merkel’s CDU on the right of German politics'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Five things to know about guns in Germany

7 unmissable events from around Germany in October 2017

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids
Advertisement

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

10 English words you didn't know we stole from German

'The AfD have taken the place of Merkel’s CDU on the right of German politics'

13 mortifying mistakes German learners always make
Advertisement
7,534 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five things to know about guns in Germany
  2. 10 things you never knew about German reunification
  3. How October 3rd became German Unity Day
  4. North German court rules bread rolls and coffee don’t constitute breakfast: report
  5. WWII bomb forces evacuation of 10,000 in Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/10
Unexpected Grundsteuer bill
05/10
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
04/10
Yoga schools and classes in Munich
04/10
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
04/10
Health insurance for the unemployed
04/10
Wiesn police reports
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement