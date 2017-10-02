Advertisement

Rent for student housing across Germany has skyrocketed, survey shows

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 October 2017
15:45 CEST+02:00
housingstudentsuniversityrentstudying in germany

Share this article

Rent for student housing across Germany has skyrocketed, survey shows
File photo of student accommodation in Germany. Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 October 2017
15:45 CEST+02:00
The cost of rent for students in Germany is getting more and more expensive.

According to a study released by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW) on Monday, average prices for new student rentals particularly in big cities have increased significantly since 2010. 

The largest percentage increase in net rental prices since 2010 was recorded in Berlin, where rent for student housing has risen by 70.2 percent. In the nation’s capital, students pay an average monthly rent of €430 and around €11 per square metre of living space; compared to other German cities they have seen the cost of rent shoot up significantly over the past several years.

READ ALSO: Berlin rents shot up by nearly 10 percent in two years: report

Berlin may have the largest increase in net rental prices, but Munich was found to be the German city with the most expensive average rent for a student flat at €665 per month and €18.4 per square metre. If this development continues, the rate is expected to soon exceed €20 per square metre. The Bavarian capital saw rent prices rise by 53.1 percent since 2010.

The second most expensive location for students according to the study was Stuttgart, with rent prices of €14.9 per square metre. Since 2010, the capital of Baden-Württemberg has seen a student housing cost boost of 62.2 percent.

Frankfurt came in third place for the most expensive German city for student accommodation with €14 per square metre while Hamburg and Heidelberg both tied in fourth place at €12 per square metre.

Rental costs also climbed sharply in Cologne (22.3 percent), Bonn (24.9 percent), Kiel (35.3 percent) and Leipzig (23.6 percent).

For a typical 30 square metre flat in Leipzig, students pay about €327 per month - less than half of what students in Munich pay for a flat of the same size. The east German university town of Jena had the smallest rise in rental costs at a percentage increase of 9.7.

So what is the reason behind these ever soaring costs?

The significant rent increases can be attributed not only to the growing shortage of living space in desirable locations, but also because “more and more rental apartments are being offered furnished, which drives up prices even further," said IW housing expert Michael Voigtländer.

The study moreover attributes challenges to the housing market in Germany as well as a rapid rise in rent costs to a steady increase in both student numbers and new residents who have come to the country.

The situation can only be eased by more new housing and additional student residences, Voigtländer said.

Research institute IW worked with apartment hunting website ImmobilienScout24 and the Deutsche Real Estate Funds (DREF) for the study in which 15 cities and university towns in Germany were analyzed from 2010 to 2017.

housingstudentsuniversityrentstudying in germany

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

These are the German cities where rents have been going up the most

Renting in Germany - what you need to know

These are the German cities where you spend the most of your salary on rent

Freezing in September - when does your landlord have to turn on the heating?

Here are the top ten most prestigious universities in Germany

Tenth of world's most reputable universities are in Germany

Housing prices keep roaring up in Germany, new study shows

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

10 facts you probably didn't know about Frankfurt (even if you live there)

German vs British food - which is best?
Advertisement

Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'
Advertisement
8,263 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany celebrates first gay marriages
  2. German man admits poisoning baby food
  3. Poland tasks lawmakers with estimating German war reparations
  4. VW's dieselgate bill jumps on 'complex' US recalls
  5. Football: Tuchel in talks with Bayern - reports
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/10
Timelines for tax returns - Munich
02/10
Annual tax returns as a low-income freelancer
02/10
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
02/10
Wiesn police reports
02/10
Tractor supply stores
02/10
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement