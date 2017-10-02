Advertisement

Germany’s biggest pumpkin weighs in at almost 800 kilos

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 October 2017
09:54 CEST+02:00
pumpkinfestivalcompetition

Share this article

Germany’s biggest pumpkin weighs in at almost 800 kilos
First-place winners Norbert Mitschke (left) and Robert Jaser (right) with their 792.5 kilo pumpkin. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 October 2017
09:54 CEST+02:00
At the largest pumpkin festival in the world on Sunday, a Bavarian team became this year’s German champions with a pumpkin that was heavier than them all at 792.5 kilograms.

About 60 participants brought their pumpkins to the Ludwigsburg Pumpkin festival but as with any competition, there could only be one winner.

The Bavarian duo that came in first place for their pumpkin - Norbert Mitschke and Robert Jaser - fell short of last year’s record of just over 900 kilos with their 792.5-kilogram pumpkin.

Second place went to a participant from southern Hesse, whose pumpkin weighed 644 kilos.

The annual event held in the city of Ludwigsburg, Baden-Württemberg is the highlight of the year for pumpkin growers who battle it out for the title of having grown the heaviest pumpkin. For them, the championship marks the end of a nail-biting growing period.

Pumpkins being weighed in front of the palace in Ludwigsburg. Photo: DPA.

In its 18th year, Ludwigsburg Pumpkin festival is the largest of its kind across the world - beating even those held in the USA or Canada. It attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors. The number of pumpkins which descend on the city during the festival - over 450,000 - outnumbers Ludwigburg’s inhabitants by more than 5 to 1.

For spectators, the record-weighing of the pumpkins is a spectacle in itself. In addition to the use of forklift trucks, three helpers were required to place the mammoth vegetables on the scales on Sunday.

The winning pumpkins qualify to enter another competition also in Ludwigsburg on October 8th - the European championships for pumpkin winners. On November 8th, the massive pumpkins will be cut into smaller pieces and given out to visitors. 

READ ALSO: The rise and rise of the pumpkin in Germany

pumpkinfestivalcompetition

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

Five acts you simply can’t miss at this year’s Düsseldorf Festival

6,000-strong neo-Nazi music festival sparks call for ban on far-right gigs

The nine best events taking place across Germany this March

What you need to know about this year's Berlinale film festival

Seven events not to miss in Germany this November

How the Gulf War brought Halloween to Germany

The rise and rise of the pumpkin in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

10 facts you probably didn't know about Frankfurt (even if you live there)

German vs British food - which is best?
Advertisement

Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'
Advertisement
8,263 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany celebrates first gay marriages
  2. German man admits poisoning baby food
  3. Poland tasks lawmakers with estimating German war reparations
  4. VW's dieselgate bill jumps on 'complex' US recalls
  5. Football: Tuchel in talks with Bayern - reports
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/10
Timelines for tax returns - Munich
02/10
Annual tax returns as a low-income freelancer
02/10
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
02/10
Wiesn police reports
02/10
Tractor supply stores
02/10
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement