Advertisement

Trump finally congratulates Merkel on election win, after unexplained delay

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 September 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
election 2017trumpmerkel

Share this article

Trump finally congratulates Merkel on election win, after unexplained delay
Not the best of friends. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 September 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
President Donald Trump spoke by phone Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White House said, after breaking with custom and waiting days to congratulate the German leader on her re-election.

The pair connected after growing questions about a delay in the call between the uneasy allies.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to congratulate her on her election victory and wish her well in the formation of her fourth government," said a statement from the White House on Thursday evening.

The US leader underscored the countries' "deep ties" and Washington's "commitment to our longstanding, strong alliance."

The White House did not immediately congratulate Merkel on her election over the weekend, as is customary, after a campaign which saw Merkel implicitly criticize Trump.

"It's obviously been a complicated relationship," said Karen Donfried, president of The German Marshall Fund of the United States.

That is unlikely to change in Merkel's fourth term.

"For her, clearly this is a critical relationship," she told AFP. "Merkel is still going to try to make the relationship work to the greatest extent possible."

"On Trump's side, my expectation is that he will stay very focused on his two big criticisms, one that Germany doesn't spend enough on defense and two that Germany has a 'massive trade surplus.'"

According to the White House, Trump and Merkel discussed the Iran nuclear deal and "how to counter Iran's malign activities in the Middle East," as well as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Concerning the Iran deal Merkel has "renewed her support for this agreement, which is an important instrument to prevent Iran from equipping itself with nuclear weapons," according to a statement released by German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

election 2017trumpmerkel

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Social Democrats would consider rejoining coalition, but ‘only if Merkel goes’

Merkel: Germany 'widely agrees' with France on EU reform

Are drawn-out Dutch coalition talks a harbinger of tough days ahead for Germany?

Seven quotes that perfectly sum up the German election

'The AfD have taken the place of Merkel’s CDU on the right of German politics'

Why Israel doesn’t really know how to deal with the AfD

Germany's experienced but hardline finance minister moved into new role: sources

These will be the likely conflict points in building a Jamaica coalition
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

10 facts you probably didn't know about Frankfurt (even if you live there)

German vs British food - which is best?
Advertisement

Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'
Advertisement
8,441 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 mortifying mistakes German learners always make
  2. Weird things German parents do while raising their kids
  3. 10 English words you didn't know we stole from German
  4. Police start manhunt for man suspected of poisoning baby food in supermarkets
  5. Munich police confiscate baby from Texan tourist defeated by Oktoberfest
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/09
Bavaria and the real estate bubble
29/09
Annual tax returns as a low-income freelancer
29/09
Friday beergarden. 29th September. Tannengarten yeh!
29/09
English-speaking doctors in Frankfurt
29/09
Health insurance and pre-existing conditions
28/09
Migraine clinics in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement