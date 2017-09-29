Advertisement

Several police injured after football hooligans brawl in Cologne town centre

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 September 2017
14:55 CEST+02:00
footballhooligansbrawlcologne

Share this article

Several police injured after football hooligans brawl in Cologne town centre
Fans at the match between FC Cologne and Red Star Belgrade. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 September 2017
14:55 CEST+02:00
Four police officers were left injured after football hooligans loyal to FC Cologne fought with fans of Red Star Belgrade in the Rhine city on Thursday evening.

Around 30 fans were involved in the brawl, which broke out shortly after midnight in the centre of Cologne.

When police tried to intervene to separate the fans, they too were attacked. Other fans also joined the melee and threw bottles and a chair at the police officers.

One of the officers sustained head and hand injuries, while three others sustained less serious injuries. Around 75 people, largely fans of the Cologne club were temporarily detained while police took their details.

Five people were arrested but were released later on Friday. Police are now investigating serious assault, attempted freeing of a detainee and breach of the peace.

The situation was largely peaceful directly after the match when police escorted the 2,500 Belgrade fans away from the stadium and putting them in special trains to the Neumarkt district of town.

 

footballhooligansbrawlcologne

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

Hours of train delays in Cologne after asylum seeker protests on busy bridge

Threat prompts Turkish Airlines flight evacuation in Cologne

Germany's Steinhaus becomes first female ref in Europe's top leagues

Will Timo Werner be Germany's next record-scoring football legend?

Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants

Couple who left Germany after Nazi persecution donate $22 million to Cologne Zoo

German football star wasn’t trafficked to Spain on jet-ski, Breitbart concedes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

10 facts you probably didn't know about Frankfurt (even if you live there)

German vs British food - which is best?
Advertisement

Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'
Advertisement
8,302 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 mortifying mistakes German learners always make
  2. Weird things German parents do while raising their kids
  3. 10 English words you didn't know we stole from German
  4. Police start manhunt for man suspected of poisoning baby food in supermarkets
  5. Munich police confiscate baby from Texan tourist defeated by Oktoberfest
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/09
Annual tax returns as a low-income freelancer
29/09
Friday beergarden. 29th September. Tannengarten yeh!
29/09
English-speaking doctors in Frankfurt
29/09
Health insurance and pre-existing conditions
28/09
Migraine clinics in Munich
28/09
Canadian education useless in Germany?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement