Advertisement

Merkel faces tricky coalition talks after 'nightmare' election victory

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 September 2017
08:20 CEST+02:00
election 2017merkelcoalition

Share this article

Merkel faces tricky coalition talks after 'nightmare' election victory
Angela Merkel speaking at the CDU headquarters in Berlin on September 24th. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 September 2017
08:20 CEST+02:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel woke up on Monday to a fourth term but now faces the double headache of an emboldened hard-right opposition party and thorny coalition talks ahead.

 If the campaign was widely decried as boring, its outcome was a bombshell - a populist surge weakened Merkel's conservatives as well as the centre-left Social Democrats, handing both their worst results in decades.

"A nightmare victory for Merkel," said Germany's best-selling daily Bild.

After 12 years in power and running on a promise of stability and continuity, Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc scored 33 percent, according to final results, against 20.5 percent for the Social Democrats under challenger Martin Schulz, who pledged to go into the opposition.

The election spelt a breakthrough for the anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD), which with 12.6 percent became the third strongest party and vowed to "go after" Merkel over her migrant and refugee policy.

News weekly Der Spiegel said Merkel had no one but herself to blame for the bruising she got from voters.

"Angela Merkel deserved this defeat," Spiegel's Dirk Kurbjuweit wrote, accusing her of running an "uninspired" campaign and "largely ignoring the challenges posed by the right".

The entry of dozens of hard-right nationalist MPs to the glass-domed Bundestag chamber breaks a taboo in post-World War II Germany.

"We will take our country back," vowed the AfD's jubilant Alexander Gauland, who has recently urged Germans to be proud of their war veterans and said a government official who is of Turkish origin should be "dumped in Anatolia".

While joyful supporters of the AfD - a party with links to the far-right French National Front and Britain's UKIP - sang the German anthem at a Berlin club late Sunday, hundreds of protesters shouted "Nazis out!"

Bitter disappointment

All other political parties have ruled out working with the AfD, whose leaders call Merkel a "traitor" for allowing in more than one million asylum seekers since the height of the refugee influx in 2015.

While Germany still digests the rise of the right-wingers, Merkel's inner circle will prepare Monday for what could be lengthy coalition talks ahead with a number of smaller parties.

Party leaders will meet at 0700 GMT at Berlin headquarters to draw their conclusions from the election that some have dubbed a referendum on the refugee crisis, a contentious issue especially for her Bavarian CSU allies.

CSU chief Horst Seehofer, a vocal critic of Merkel's asylum policy, called the poll outcome a "bitter disappointment" and vowed to close the "open flank" on the right before state elections next year, signalling more trouble ahead.

A weakened Merkel must now find a new junior partner after the Social Democrats (SPD) declared they would go into opposition, to recover the support they lost while governing in Merkel's shadow.

Schulz, putting a brave face on the defeat, vowed that the 150-year-old traditional workers' party would serve as "the bulwark of democracy in this country" and stop the AfD from leading the opposition.

Jamaica coalition

This will likely force Merkel to team up with two smaller, and very different, parties to form a lineup dubbed the "Jamaica coalition" because the three parties' colours match those of the Caribbean country's flag.

One is the pro-business and liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), which scored a 10.7-percent comeback after crashing out of parliament four years ago.

The other is the left-leaning, ecologist Greens party, a pioneer of Germany's anti-nuclear movement which won 8.9 percent on campaign pledges to drive forward the country's clean energy shift and fight climate change.

The far-left Die Linke, traditionally an opposition party, took 9.2 percent of votes.

Weeks, if not months, of jockeying and horse-trading could lie ahead to build a new government and avoid snap elections.

The FDP has governed with the conservatives before, and the two have in the past been seen as "natural allies".

But its leader Christian Lindner has pointed to new "red lines", voicing scepticism especially on French President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a single eurozone budget, which Merkel has cautiously greeted.

The Greens, meanwhile, sharply differ with the FDP and CSU on key issues from immigration to the environment, pushing to expand wind farms, phase out coal and take to task car makers over the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

election 2017merkelcoalition

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

‘No surprise’: how Europe reacted to Germany’s ‘election of rage’

Green party to flex muscles as potential Merkel allies after election

AfD leader Petry causes storm by announcing split from parliamentary party

What we learned from the German national election

Thousands of AfD opponents demonstrate in major cities across Germany

AS IT HAPPENED: Merkel wins fourth election, as far-right enter German parliament

Social Democrats in turmoil after historic election loss

Far-right AfD marches into parliament with strong election result
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,351 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Merkel wins fourth election, as far-right enter German parliament
  2. Far-right AfD marches into parliament with strong election result
  3. AfD leader Petry causes storm by announcing split from parliamentary party
  4. Last flight home for icon of 'German Autumn' of terror
  5. Merkel heads for German poll win, hard-right AfD for first seats
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/09
Good psychologist / psychotherapist in Frankfurt
25/09
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
25/09
Annual tax returns as a low-income freelancer
25/09
Car parking signs and regulations in Germany
25/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
25/09
Freelance invoices from USA to Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement