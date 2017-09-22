Advertisement

Major parties face heavy election losses, as Germany shifts to the right

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 September 2017
12:11 CEST+02:00
pollingelection 2017cduspd

Share this article

Major parties face heavy election losses, as Germany shifts to the right
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 September 2017
12:11 CEST+02:00
A poll published by public broadcaster ZDF on Friday shows that both the major parties are likely to suffer major losses, while the small right-wing parties are on the rise.

The ZDF Politikbarometer poll shows Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) on 36 percent support, with the Social Democrats (SPD) on a miserable 21.5 percent.

Germany’s two largest parties have been united in a “grand coalition” since 2013, a fact which appears to have led to an erosion in support for both of them.

If the ZDF figures are accurate, Merkel’s party will suffer a 5.5 percent drop in the vote. The SPD meanwhile will lose 4 percent of the vote share they held in 2013 and would suffer the worst result in their history.

SEE ALSO: How would Germany's political leaders be best cooked?

No poll by the seven major polling companies in the country has shown Merkel’s party on anything higher than 37 percent over the past two weeks. Meanwhile they all agree that the SPD will lose seats.

Voters appear to be backing the smaller parties in the German political system in increasing numbers, with the pro-business and eurosceptic right set to storm into the Bundestag in large numbers after Sunday’s election.

The neo-liberal FDP are on target to win 10 percent of the vote, according to ZDF. Meanwhile a recent Allensbach poll put them at 11 percent.

The FDP failed to make it into the Bundestag in the last election, but they have been reinvigorated by their energetic young leader, Christian Lindner.

Lindner has made the most of public disgruntlement with the government’s bailout policies towards Greece by calling for Athens to temporarily leave the single currency. He has also taken a notably tough line on refugees, saying that people who have sought refuge in Germany should be sent home as soon as possible.

Meanwhile the far-right AfD are on course to become the third largest faction in the Reichstag, with ZDF estimating that they will win 11 percent on the ballot.

The AfD was founded as a eurosceptic party in 2013, but has had most success as the loudest opponent to the government's controversial and divisive refugee policy over the last two years. The fact that its leadership has been accused of running a xenophobic campaign does not appear to have harmed its polling numbers.

The Green party and Die Linke (the Left party), both from the left side of the political spectrum, are set to record similar results to 2013, with both on course to win around 8 percent of the vote.

pollingelection 2017cduspd

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Why German parties are flyering and advertizing in languages from Russian to English

10 German words you need to know to keep up with the election

'Vote for loyal parties': Merkel takes on hard-right in final election push

How would Germany's political leaders be best cooked?

Why Berlin is still holding its breath over Russian cyber attack on election

Global partners Trump and Merkel like 'oil and water'

How Germany's election got weird: from Merkel's soup to nudism and beer

‘Stay at home instead of voting for the AfD’: Merkel advisor provokes far right
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,395 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
  2. 10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany
  3. Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead
  4. How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights
  5. Poor pensioner fined €2,000 for picking up empty beer bottle in Munich station
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/09
Jobs at the European Patent Office (EPO) in Munich
22/09
Songs that make you cry
22/09
Finding an english speaking electrician - Berlin
22/09
Munich babysitters wanted
22/09
Obligation to pay alimony under German law
22/09
Car parking signs and regulations in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement