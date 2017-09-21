Advertisement

German court jails Syrian refugee over UN kidnapping

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 September 2017
08:29 CEST+02:00
crimekidnappingpeacekeeperrefugee

Share this article

German court jails Syrian refugee over UN kidnapping
File photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 September 2017
08:29 CEST+02:00
A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Syrian refugee to three-and-a-half years in prison over the kidnapping of a UN peacekeeper, finding him guilty of complicity in a war crime.

Twenty-six-year-old Suliman al-S. was arrested in January 2016, becoming the first asylum seeker in Germany to face charges over alleged war crimes committed in Syria.

The court in the southwestern city of Stuttgart found that while the suspect did not take part in the 2013 abduction of a Canadian UN observer, he aided and abetted the kidnappers by acting as a guard.

The peacekeeper with the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), who was stationed in the Golan Heights but abducted in Damascus, managed to free himself after eight months in captivity.

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year sentence for Suliman al-S., who arrived in Germany in 2014.

The judges said they had not seen conclusive proof that the suspect belonged to a branch of the Al-Nusra Front jihadist group, as alleged by the prosecution.

The peacekeeper's identity was never revealed by German prosecutors, but the UN said in 2013 that Carl Campeau, a Canadian legal advisor, was abducted on February 17 as he drove through a Damascus suburb.

He was freed in October, without a ransom being paid, according to the UN.

German federal prosecutors have opened over a dozen investigations concerning alleged war crimes in Syria or Iraq, alongside dozens of cases of suspected membership in jihadist groups.

The investigations have gained momentum with the arrival of more than one million asylum seekers since 2015, including hundreds of thousands from Syria and Iraq.

In July 2016, in the first such conviction, a German jihadist was sentenced to two years in prison on war crimes charges after posing for pictures in Syria with the severed and impaled heads of two government soldiers.

crimekidnappingpeacekeeperrefugee

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Thieves break into Berlin police HQ, make away with Nazi memorabilia

Police in southern Germany catch suspected murderer after five-day manhunt

'Narcissistic' ex-politician admits filming sex acts was like 'collecting trophies'

Care home workers go on trial for murdering residents 'out of boredom'

State-wide manhunt in southern Germany after man fatally shoots three

Two go on trial for brutal ‘homophobic’ murder of 1990s pop star in Berlin hostel

Prosecutors demand life in jail for last surviving member of neo-Nazi terror cell

Defendant admits guilt in trial over rape and murder of Freiburg student
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

German politics - 10 things you need to know

German politics - 10 things you need to know

Renting in Germany - what you need to know
Advertisement
8,395 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 15 Bavarian words you need to survive down south
  3. German politics - 10 things you need to know
  4. These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
  5. Stuttgart lays itself bare in the name of freedom, nature and art
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/09
Private tutors for German language learning
21/09
Notice period on an apartment rental contract
21/09
Easyjet and Ryanair low-cost airlines
21/09
Kindergeld - Child allowance
21/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
21/09
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement