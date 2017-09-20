Advertisement

Thieves break into Berlin police HQ, make away with Nazi memorabilia

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 September 2017
14:34 CEST+02:00
Photo: DPA
Law enforcement in Berlin have had to admit to an embarrassing unsolved crime: over the weekend thieves broke into their headquarters and made away with historical artifacts.

It is unclear when exactly the burglary occurred. But at some point between Friday evening and Monday morning thieves cut through the perimeter fence of the Berlin police headquarters in Tempelhof before breaking into the museum.

Once inside they broke open cabinets and made away with relics including Gestapo identification badges and a Federal cross of Merit which was awarded to a former chief of police.

The police HQ tried to laugh off the incident on social media.

“How are we going to explain this one to the public?” they asked on their Facebook page, before adding that they would have to book a meeting with their own burglary experts on how to better secure their property.

On a more serious note, they wrote that “we are well aware of the graveness of this problem and we will be reviewing our security measures for the police headquarters and the museum.”

But it is unclear whether the police would have made the crime public at all had it not been first reported by a national newspaper. Despite noticing the break-in on Monday morning, police only wrote a press report on Tuesday after Die Welt had published an article about the brazen crime.

