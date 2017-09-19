Advertisement

Girl finds €14,000 on Berlin U-Bahn train, earning €420 for her honesty

Photo: DPA.
A schoolgirl in the capital city had a slice of luck on Tuesday when she found a purse with €14,000 in it on the U-Bahn and immediately brought it to the police.

The find was delivered to the police station in the district of Tempelhof-Schöneberg, the police wrote on Twitter, adding that the owner of the purse was very pleased.

The young finder was also likely pleased; for her honesty she won’t go away empty-handed, but with €420 instead. In Germany, it’s a legal right for finders of lost items to receive a fee of between 3 to 5 percent of the item’s worth.

In July, another honest person who found 22 gold bars and €3,500 under a tree in Berlin submitted his findings to the police and afterward earned close to €2,000.

A forgetful Berliner had told police that he had put the money and gold down as he was locking up his bicycle - and had then simply forgotten about his valuables.

READ ALSO: Teen swimmer finds €16,000 gold bar in lake

