Advertisement

Care home workers go on trial for murdering residents 'out of boredom'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
18 September 2017
13:51 CEST+02:00
crimemurdercare home

Share this article

Care home workers go on trial for murdering residents 'out of boredom'
The care home in Lambrecht. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
18 September 2017
13:51 CEST+02:00
Three care home workers went on trial Monday in Germany accused of killing two elderly residents and abusing a string of others, with prosecutors saying they acted "out of boredom".

The case could take on a larger dimension with investigators now looking into 40 deaths at the care home in the western town of Lambrecht.

The alleged crimes in the trial that opened Monday came to light when a co-worker discovered mobile phone footage of the abuse, according to DPA news agency.

The suspects, two men and a woman, stand accused of suffocating an 85-year-old woman with a pillow, after deliberately injecting her with insulin.

The two male defendants face a second murder charge for fatally injecting a 62-year-old woman with insulin.

All three are accused of attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill an 89-year-old woman with insulin and morphine injections, as well as a case of serious sexual assault.

The offences are said to have taken place in 2015 and 2016.

Prosecutors allege that the trio also mistreated the elderly in their care by throwing items at them and unnecessarily administering drugs such as laxatives, and took pictures and video footage of the abuse on their phones.

"The accused acted out of boredom. They wanted to exercise power over the residents out of base motives and malice," prosecutor Herbert Stroeber was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.

The trial is scheduled to run until the end of November, according to DPA.

crimemurdercare home

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

State-wide manhunt in southern Germany after man fatally shoots three

Two go on trial for brutal ‘homophobic’ murder of 1990s pop star in Berlin hostel

Prosecutors demand life in jail for last surviving member of neo-Nazi terror cell

Defendant admits guilt in trial over rape and murder of Freiburg student

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz

Teen admits to murdering child and school friend in case that shook Germany

Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors

Trial starts over rape-murder of student that inflamed refugee debate
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany

10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit

Here's how to make the most of Munich outside of Oktoberfest
Advertisement

These are the German cities where you spend the most of your salary on rent

5 things to know about abortion in Germany

Freezing in September - when does your landlord have to turn on the heating?

10 mistakes English teachers in Germany are sick of hearing

Advertisement
8,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's 'enraged' hope to shout down Merkel
  2. 10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
  3. 10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany
  4. Oktoberfest 2017: World's biggest beer festival opens in Munich
  5. In election battle, eastern Germany's first black MP fights hate
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/09
Songs that make you cry
18/09
Payback and other Loyalty Cards (bonus programme for shoppers)
18/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
18/09
Health insurance for the unemployed
18/09
Scooter tuning and servicing
18/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement