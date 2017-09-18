Advertisement

Court fines three people for ignoring dying pensioner in bank

The three people who failed to help a dying old man in court in Essen on Monday. Photo: DPA.
A German court on Monday fined three people for failing to help an old man lying unconscious on the floor of a bank, instead walking around and even stepping over him.

In the nearly one-year-old incident captured on video camera, the 83-year-old man had collapsed and hit his head. He then fell unconscious on the floor of a cash machine room of a bank in the western city of Essen.

"No one wanted to help," said trial judge Karl-Peter Wittenberg, who handed out fines of up to €3,600 to one 39-year-old woman and two men aged 55 and 61.

Two of the defendants testified that they thought the man was homeless and just asleep.

It took at least seven minutes until another bank customer phoned emergency services. They arrived 20 minutes later to ferry the man to hospital, but he never regained consciousness and died a week later.

A medical expert testified in court that the man would have died even if he had received medical attention more promptly.

READ ALSO: Germany searches soul after old man left to die in bank

