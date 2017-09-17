Advertisement

German architect Speer, son of top Nazi, dead at 83

AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 September 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
albert speerarchitecturedesign

Share this article

German architect Speer, son of top Nazi, dead at 83
Photo: Gero Breloer/DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 September 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
One of Germany's most prominent architects and urban planners of the post-war period, Albert Speer Jr., has died aged 83, local media reported on Sunday.
His death late Friday came after an operation on a broken hip sustained in a fall at his home in the western city of Frankfurt, Bild daily reported.
 
Speer was widely credited with honestly reckoning with the heavy historical burden left by his father and namesake  - one of Adolf Hitler's closest confidants and the head of the vast Nazi armaments ministry.
 
Born in Berlin as the eldest of six children, Albert junior managed to emerge from his father's shadow to become known for ecologically sustainable public works projects across Europe, Asia and Africa.
 
A fourth-generation architect, Speer junior overcame a debilitating stutter he had as a child by forcing himself to take public speaking engagements as an adult. 
 
After starting his own architecture firm in 1964 in Frankfurt, Speer won several competitions for his designs including Germany's prestigious Deubau prize. The company has 200 employees and a satellite office in Shanghai. It won
bids for the European Central Bank headquarters, major football stadiums, industrial developments in China, and a ministry in Saudi Arabia praised for blending traditional Arab design with ultra-modern infrastructure technology.
 
The patrician Speer Sr. became dubbed in history "the devil's architect." He joined the Nazi party in 1931, two years before it came to power, and designed the massive complex in Nuremberg where Nazi rallies where staged, and Hitler's chancellery in Berlin. He drew up plans for a grandiose reimagining of the capital if Germany had won World War II.
 
In 1942, Speer Sr. became the head of weapons production and relied heavily on forced labour. After the war in 1945 he distanced himself from Hitler and at Nuremberg was the only defendant to accept a degree of responsibility for the Nazis' crimes. Speer Sr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and released in 1966. He acknowledged his responsibility again in a memoir, "Inside the Third Reich," before dying of a heart attack in 1981 aged 76 while on a visit to Britain.
 
His son, who actively cooperated with historical researchers to shed light on his father's legacy, advocated urban design on a human scale.
 
"I consider dimensions beyond 400 metres (1,300 feet) in height to be absolute madness -- such buildings are inefficient and superfluous," he told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung in 2010.
 
He is survived by his wife Ingmar Zeisberg, an actress.
 
By AFP's Deborah Cole
albert speerarchitecturedesign

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Architects, refugees team up to build tiny houses in Berlin

Two swanky new high rises to tower over east Berlin’s river bank

The mobile Berlin brewery made out of shipping containers

New army camo 'can fool night vision goggles'

German architect among dead at Paris restaurant

The best (and worst) of Berlin fashion week

Three German sites up for Unesco recognition

Star architect dies day after winning top prize
Advertisement

Recent highlights

5 things to know about abortion in Germany

Freezing in September - when does your landlord have to turn on the heating?

10 mistakes English teachers in Germany are sick of hearing

Advertisement

Stuttgart was just named the world's most relaxing city - here's why

Five acts you simply can’t miss at this year’s Düsseldorf Festival

Elite Hamburg British club angers expats with men-only policy

Stuttgart is the least stressful city in the world, study finds
Advertisement
8,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's 'enraged' hope to shout down Merkel
  2. 10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
  3. German budget airline pilots secretly filmed stewardesses having sex: report
  4. Cleaning lady takes anger out on Merkel over meagre pension
  5. Court asks if donkey at fault for mistaking orange sports car for carrot
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/09
Pediatricians in Munich (various districts)
18/09
Ordering from Amazon with Amazon Prime
18/09
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
18/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
18/09
CR&Cie - Germany wide insurance advice for Expats
18/09
Two mortgages for one home
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement