Stuttgart is the least stressful city in the world, study finds

The Local
news@thelocal.de
13 September 2017
10:07 CEST+02:00
stuttgart study stress cities

Stuttgart city centre at dusk. Photo: Deposit Photos.
Stuttgart is more relaxing than any other city across the globe, while Hanover is also pretty chill, a study released on Tuesday claims.

Put up against 149 other cities around the globe, the home of Porsche and Mercedes-Benz was found by laundry services startup Zipjet to be the least stressful town around.

The capital of Baden-Württemberg was given a perfect score in Zipjet's 2017 Global Least and Most Stressful Cities Ranking for its green spaces and a near perfect score for family purchasing power and for the mental health of its citizens.

Stuttgart scored much worse for noise and light pollution, and for the hours of sunlight it receives. Surprisingly for a city which regularly makes headlines for the terrible congestion on its streets, it was given an average score for the state of its traffic.

Zipjet states on its website that it carried out the study to find out how the world’s most stressful cities could benefit from those deemed least stressful.

The Berlin-based cleaning services startup ranked 150 cities across the world by analyzing sets of data relating to factors such as public transport, pollution, and traffic. Unemployment, debt per capita and gender and race equality were factors that were included as well.

"It’s no surprise Stuttgart scored highly for open spaces, and these really have a noticeable affect on stress,” Stuttgart resident David Moos told Lonely Planet on Tuesday.

“The feeling of security in the city, both financial and in the sense of personal safety, is also a great comfort,” Moos added.

German cities ranked relatively high in the international ranking. In addition to Stuttgart, three other cities in Germany made it into the top ten: Hanover (3rd place), Munich (5th place) and Hamburg (9th place).

READ ALSO: Hamburg rated 10th most liveable city

Ranking 5th as the world’s least stressful city, Munich fared well in terms of security, gender equality and family purchase power. But similar to Stuttgart, the capital of Bavaria rated lower in terms of its light and noise pollution.

Berlin fared much lower in the ranking in 47th place. The German capital lost points for its unemployment rates and light and noise pollution despite its decent gender equality and public transport ratings.

Baghdad, Iraq was ranked the most stressful city in the world (150th place), followed by Kabul, Afghanistan in 149th place.

With mental health on the rise globally and stress being a trigger of this increase, “we’re happy to be a part of the wave of digitalization working to reduce stress all around the world," said Zipjet co-founder Florian Färber in an online statement.

