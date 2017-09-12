Advertisement

Prosecutors demand life in jail for last surviving member of neo-Nazi terror cell

AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 September 2017
12:14 CEST+02:00
crimensufar rightneo-naziterrorism

Share this article

Prosecutors demand life in jail for last surviving member of neo-Nazi terror cell
Beate Zschäpe. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 September 2017
12:14 CEST+02:00
German prosecutors on Tuesday sought a life sentence for the surviving female member of a neo-Nazi trio accused of a string of racist murders that targeted mainly Turkish immigrants.

Beate Zschäpe, 42, is co-accused in the 10 killings carried out by the other two members of the self-styled National Socialist Underground (NSU), Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, between 2000 and 2007.

Zschäpe for years lived in hiding with Mundlos and Boehnhardt, who shot dead eight men of Turkish origin, a Greek migrant and a German policewoman before the two died in an apparent suicide pact after a botched bank robbery in 2011.

After the men's deaths, Germany was shocked to discover that the nationwide killings - long blamed by police and media on migrant crime gangs and dubbed the "döner (kebab) murders" - were in fact committed by a far-right cell with xenophobic motives.

Prosecutor Herbert Diemer told the Munich court on Tuesday that Zschäpe shared the "fanatical" world view of the two men and their aim to spread fear and terror among immigrants with random murders.

He pointed to the severity of the crimes and called for the maximum life term, which under German law means a prisoner spends 15 years behind bars, followed by indefinite preventive detention on security grounds.

Prosecutors charge that Zschäpe was an NSU member and aided the crimes, also including two bomb attacks and 15 bank robberies, by covering the men's tracks, handling finances and providing a safe retreat in their shared home.

The mammoth trial - with 95 victims' relatives listed as co-plaintiffs - has so far lasted more than four years and heard almost 600 witnesses.

 A verdict is expected in several months' time in the trial where Zschäpe is in the dock together with four suspected NSU supporters.

Institutional prejudice

Zschäpe has denied guilt and described herself as a passive and innocent bystander to the bloody crimes.

She has admitted only to an arson charge, having torched the trio's common home after the men died, and of then distributing a DVD in which the group boasted about the killings in a film set to a comical Pink Panther theme.

She broke her silence only a year ago, telling the court that she was involved "neither in the planning nor the execution" of any crimes, and that she was "horrified" to learn about them afterwards.

She admitted that as a youth in the former communist east Germany, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, she had "indeed identified with nationalist ideology".

But she insisted that "today I judge people not by their origin and political affiliation but by their behaviour".

The random discovery of the NSU in 2011 deeply embarrassed German authorities, exposing police and domestic intelligence flaws and raising uncomfortable questions about how the cell went undetected for 13 years.

German security services faced withering criticism for only associating terrorism with far-left or Islamist groups, not neo-Nazis.

A parliamentary panel in 2013 blamed institutional prejudice among security services for failing for years to solve the series of assassination-style shootings committed with the same Ceska handgun.

It also criticized excesses in the use of paid undercover informants, including violent leading neo-Nazis, who fed the money they received from the state back into their racist and militant organizations.

READ ALSO: 'Neo-Nazis are rooted in the heart of our society'

crimensufar rightneo-naziterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

AfD leader called Merkel ‘a pig tasked by WWII victors to keep Germany down’: report

Defendant admits guilt in trial over rape and murder of Freiburg student

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz

Teen admits to murdering child and school friend in case that shook Germany

Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors

Trial starts over rape-murder of student that inflamed refugee debate

40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?

Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer
Advertisement

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany

Gym ad branded 'most sexist in Germany' uses bad press for good cause

Here's a German culinary treat you can only enjoy over the next two months
Advertisement
9,172 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer
  2. 13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
  3. Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
  4. Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor
  5. AfD leader called Merkel ‘a pig tasked by WWII victors to keep Germany down’: report
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/09
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
12/09
Munich babysitters available
12/09
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
12/09
Hurricane season 2010, now 2017
12/09
Where to buy/rent dirndls in Mannheim/Ludwigshafen
12/09
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
View all notices
Advertisement