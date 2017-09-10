Advertisement

German aid to migrants creating 'pull effect': minister

AFP
news@thelocal.de
10 September 2017
02:55 CEST+02:00
refugeesmigrantsthomas de maiziere

Share this article

German aid to migrants creating 'pull effect': minister
Thomas de Maiziere. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
10 September 2017
02:55 CEST+02:00
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere warned Saturday that Berlin's generous offer of benefits for asylum seekers was a siren call for migrants.
"The benefits for refugees in Germany are quite high compared to other EU countries. This is part of the pull effect towards Germany," de Maiziere, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in an interview with the Rheinische Post regional daily.
 
Under Merkel's impetus, Germany welcomed more than a million asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, all of them ushered in by Maiziere's interior ministry.
 
His comments on Saturday, two weeks ahead of legislative elections, were roundly criticised by the far-left Die Linke party and the German Greens.
 
Aid for refugees "cannot be reduced below the subsistence minimum," argued Katrin Goering-Eckardt, head of the Greens parliamentary group.
 
Merkel's Christian Democrats "are ready to do anything" for votes, she added.
 
Die Linke deputy Jan Korte said that Maiziere was seeking to "disfigure the right to asylum".
 
De Maiziere on Saturday stressed the need to harmonise asylum procedures for European nations, an issue already broached at EU-level.
 
The European Union needs "a truly homogenous asylum system," he said.
 
An asylum seeker arriving in Germany has the right to housing and up to €390 euros per month to cover food, clothing and other expenses.
refugeesmigrantsthomas de maiziere

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Merkel warns of consequences for EU asylum laggards

German NGO resumes migrant rescue ops off Libya

10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany

Majority of Germans oppose refugees reuniting with their families: survey

Federal prosecutors dismiss 1,000 complaints against Merkel for high treason

Germany stops sending refugees back to Hungary over rights record

Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns

Merkel backs Libyan coastguard but warns against abuses
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany

Gym ad branded 'most sexist in Germany' uses bad press for good cause
Advertisement

Here's a German culinary treat you can only enjoy over the next two months

How rare lizards are holding up Stuttgart's fancy new rail system, at a cost of millions

Challenging what it means to be German: Meet the hip hop party running for election

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany
Advertisement
9,176 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
  2. German job centres discriminate against people with foreign-sounding names: study
  3. Gym ad branded 'most sexist in Germany' uses bad press for good cause
  4. UKIP's Farage rallies Germany's right-wing AfD
  5. How rare lizards are holding up Stuttgart's fancy new rail system, at a cost of millions
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/09
Raising children quadrilingually
11/09
Year 2012 and the Planet X collision with Earth
11/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
11/09
Musician practice rooms in Berlin
10/09
Family law and child access/custody in Germany
10/09
Collecting maternity pay if leaving Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
View all notices
Advertisement