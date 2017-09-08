Advertisement

Teen admits to murdering child and school friend in case that shook Germany

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
8 September 2017
12:09 CEST+02:00
murdercrimeherne

Share this article

Teen admits to murdering child and school friend in case that shook Germany
Marcel H. in court on Friday. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
8 September 2017
12:09 CEST+02:00
Six months after a brutal double murder in the western town of Herne, the trial began on Friday of a 19-year-old defendant.

“The defendant wants to say that he does not dispute the charge,” defendant Marcel H.’s lawyer said at the beginning of proceedings at the Bochum state court.

But defence gave no further details about the alleged murders, nor did they respond to the prosecution's description of Marcel H.'s life before the murders.

The 19-year-old is accused of murdering his 8-year-old neighbour Jaden on March 6th in the town of Herne in North Rhine-Westphalia, before stabbing a 22-year-old school friend called Christopher to death two days later. He allegedly also posted a picture of the murder of Jaden online shortly after he committed the crime.

Prosecutors argue that the teenager convinced Jaden to come into his house on the pretext of helping him hold a ladder. But when inside he stabbed the boy 52 times. Prosecutors say he acted out of blood lust, Spiegel reports.

News initially broke of the murder when disturbing photographs appeared online, including a selfie appearing to depict the bloody suspect with the boy's body, and an audio message purporting to be the suspect describing the act in a "cold-blooded" manner, as police described at the time.

An internet user alerted police to the pictures, who found Jaden’s body in the basement.

According to prosecutors, Marcel H. then convinced a former school friend that he needed a place to stay, as his parents were out of town. But on the next day, the 22-year-old friend found out that police were searching for Marcel H. and threatened to inform them of his whereabouts.

The defendant allegedly responded by stabbing him 68 times and leaving him to bleed to death. Two days later he set the apartment on fire in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Marcel H. eventually handed himself in to police, calling them from a restaurant to say that he was the person they were looking for. He had already admitted to the crimes while in police custody.

The trial is scheduled to last until the middle of October.

murdercrimeherne

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors

Trial starts over rape-murder of student that inflamed refugee debate

Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park

Murder trial starts of far-right hunter who 'tried to kill as many cops as possible'

Nurse suspected of 90 murders in 'Germany's worst post-war killing spree'

Judge (literally) sniffs out offender who attends court with weed hidden in sock

Italian mafia quadruples presence in Germany over less than decade

Nazi sect paedophile doctor handed 5-year jail term
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Challenging what it means to be German: Meet the hip hop party running for election

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany

Here’s how to make the most of the public holidays in 2018
Advertisement

10 things you might not know about Hamburg (even if you live there)

Expats still like Germany for the money, and still aren’t so fond of the locals

Ten astounding German paintings you have to see before you die

Here are the top ten most prestigious universities in Germany
Advertisement
9,505 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
  2. Rare chance to see Northern Lights possible across Germany this weekend
  3. Berlin court rules on whether farting next to a police officer is allowed
  4. 10 things you might not know about Hamburg (even if you live there)
  5. Merkel calls out haters, as boos and whistles greet her once again on campaign trail
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/09
Munich babysitters wanted
09/09
Hooray, I have a TT stalker
09/09
Hurricane season 2010, now 2017
08/09
English-speaking doctors in Cologne
08/09
Tax deductions for pension and health insurance
08/09
Medizinisch Psychologische Untersuchung - MPU
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
View all notices
Advertisement