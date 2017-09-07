Left candidate quits election over Facebook post asking for films where ‘Germans die’

File photo: DPA.

Two weeks before the Bundestag (German parliament) election, Sarah Rambatz is withdrawing from the campaign in Hamburg after a post she wrote on Facebook led to outrage on social media.

The 24-year-old member of Die Linke (the Left Party) in Hamburg had announced her decision via Facebook on Wednesday evening, according to German media.

In the initial post, she had asked other members in a private Facebook group for "anti-German film recommendations," preferably those in which "Germans die".

After the incident, Die Linke distanced itself from Rambatz. Fabio de Masi, a member of Die Linke in the European parliament, told broadcaster NDR that though he was disgusted by her statement and it didn’t reflect the party’s position, it was also an isolated case.

In a statement Rambatz said what she had done was a "stupid, rash action". She said she deliberately exaggerated the Facebook post, but accepts that many people may have interpreted it differently. Afterwards she also shared hate comments calling for her assassination.

But Rambatz would not have had a chance of entering the Bundestag even before her social media entry, according to NDR. She was in fifth place on the list for her party.