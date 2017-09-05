Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors

Photo: DPA

On Monday afternoon four men attacked two ticket collectors who had caught a fare-dodger at Hermannplatz U-Bahn station, police report. A crowd then gathered to encourage them.

The ticket collectors from the Berlin Transport Company (BVG) had taken a man off the train whom they caught riding without a ticket. They decided to alert the police to the incident, a step ticket collectors normally only take when a passenger refuses to provide a valid form of identification.

But before the police patrol reached the station, four as-yet unidentified men intervened and tried to free the fare-dodger, according to a police report.

They are then alleged to have attacked the ticket collectors, hitting, kicking and even pinching them. At the same time, a group of between 20 and 25 onlookers gathered to support the quartet. When more BVG workers arrived to help out, they were also attacked.

The fare-dodger and the men who tried to free him were able to escape without being identified.

Two BVG workers suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical treatment.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Hermannplatz is one of the three stations in Berlin with the highest crime rates, along with Kottbusser Tor and Alexanderplatz, according to Tagesspiegel.

