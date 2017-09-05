Mountaineer’s body found two weeks after deadly fall in German Alps

A mountaineer surveys the east face of the Watzmann. Photo: DPA

Mountain rescue crews have located the body of a climber who fell to his death while walking alone on Germany’s third highest mountain in mid-August.

The 70-year-old was ascending the east face of the Watzmann, Germany’s third highest mountain, on August 21st when he fell 200 metres down a steep slope to his death. Because he was alone, nobody noticed the accident.

On Monday, mountain rescuers in southern Bavaria said that the climber’s body had been located in a rubble shoot at the bottom of the mountain's east face.

The man, who was from North Rhine-Westphalia, had been on a demanding hike through the Alps for six days before the accident happened.

His wife, who lived apart from him, alerted authorities to the fact he was missing on Monday, after she had heard nothing from him since August 20th.

The rescuers were able to guess at where he could have fallen after locating an entry he had left in a visitor book at a mountain hut. A mountain guide had also reported smelling something rotting in the area where the body was later found.