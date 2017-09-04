Advertisement

Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 September 2017
15:50 CEST+02:00
crimerapeleipzig

Share this article

Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park
Rosental park in Leipzig. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 September 2017
15:50 CEST+02:00
The mayor of Leipzig has condemned his police force for suggesting women run in twos after a jogger was raped in one of the city’s parks on Friday.

A woman in her 50s reported being dragged to the ground as she went running in the popular Rosental park on Friday morning. Her attacker then dragged her into a field and raped her, police report.

During the assault he kicked and punched the women so hard in her face that she had to undergo emergency surgery after she was found.

Leipzig police responded to the crime by telling a local newspaper that “it would be better if women jogged in pairs, or at the least that they make sure that there is always someone else around.”

“When they run past someone, joggers should always look back to make sure they are not about to be attacked,” the police spokesperson advised.

It was the first time that a sexual assault of such brutality had happened in Leipzig for a long time, police added.

The police response to the rape met with immediate anger in the German media. Bild asked on Monday why police encouraged women to reduce their personal freedoms rather than assuring them that they would be protected.

On Monday Leipzig mayor Burkhard Jung joined the chorus of criticism, saying that “the state’s answer to this terrible incident and to previous such incidents must be to put more police on the streets and in the parks - I have been calling for this for years.”

“We all want to live in a city in which it is self-evident that women can go jogging alone in the park, a city in which everyone is safe,” he told Bild. “We clearly need a more visible police force for that.”

Police are still searching for the suspected rapist, who they describe as being of “southern” appearance, with dark hair, a short beard, and aged between 25 and 35. He was wearing grey knee-length trousers and a blue-green chequered shirt.

Police are also investigating whether he is linked to two sexual assaults which took place recently in the same area.

crimerapeleipzig

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors

Trial starts over rape-murder of student that inflamed refugee debate

Murder trial starts of far-right hunter who 'tried to kill as many cops as possible'

Nurse suspected of 90 murders in 'Germany's worst post-war killing spree'

Judge (literally) sniffs out offender who attends court with weed hidden in sock

Italian mafia quadruples presence in Germany over less than decade

Nazi sect paedophile doctor handed 5-year jail term

Police investigate car bombing in south Berlin
Advertisement

Recent highlights

40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?

12 brilliant German words you won't find in English

6 events from around Germany you can’t miss in September 2017
Advertisement

10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany

Let it all out! This is what changes in Germany in September 2017

Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish
Advertisement
9,419 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 brilliant German words you won't find in English
  2. 40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?
  3. Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants
  4. Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park
  5. 'Blockbuster' WWII bomb to force evacuation of 60,000 in Frankfurt
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/09
Munich babysitters wanted
05/09
Year 2012 and the Planet X collision with Earth
04/09
Where to get driving license translated from English to German
04/09
Meetups for English-speakers in Bremerhaven
04/09
British rental property income taxation rules
04/09
Rules about making noise on a Sunday
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
View all notices
Advertisement