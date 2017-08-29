Advertisement

Prosecutors seek 28 counts of attempted murder against Dortmund bus bomber

AFP
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
14:10 CEST+02:00
dortmundbusattack

Share this article

Prosecutors seek 28 counts of attempted murder against Dortmund bus bomber
The Dortmund bus after the attack. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
14:10 CEST+02:00
German prosecutors revealed Tuesday they are seeking 28 counts of attempted murder against Sergej W., who is accused of the April 11th bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra needed surgery on a fractured wrist and a police officer was stunned by the blast when three bombs hit the Dortmund team bus on its way to a Champions League home match.

The shell-shocked Dortmund team lost 3-2 to Monaco when the quarter-final, first-leg tie was played less than 24 hours after the attack, eventually bowing out 6-4 on aggregate after losing the second-leg 3-1 away.

Ten days after the bomb attack, a German-Russian, who has only been identified as Sergej W., was arrested after it emerged he was motivated by the hope of making huge amounts of money on the stock market in the wake of the attack.

The suspect had taken out options on thousands of Borussia's listed shares in advance and planned to sell them at a pre-determined level after the attack when he bet that share prices would plunge.

Federal police have ruled out a possible terrorist attack.

Due to the German legal system, the regional court in Dortmund must now decide whether the defendant can be tried on all 28 counts of attempted murder.

The case is unlikely to go to trial before the start of 2018.

dortmundbusattack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Woman in Essen kicked off bus for eating a bread roll

Flixbus resurrects budget train service to take on might of Deutsche Bahn

Hamburg knife attack stokes refugee debate as German vote nears

One dead, six wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attack

Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne

Suspect arrested over knocking man down Berlin U-Bahn stairs

Trial delayed for man accused of kicking woman down Berlin station stairs

Merkel voices 'sorrow and horror' over Manchester attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform
Advertisement

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement
9,530 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings
  2. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  3. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  4. Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns
  5. Merkel calls for extension of EU border controls in Schengen area
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
The "Gewerbeschein" business license
30/08
Self-employed but no income last year
30/08
Bacon Bacon Bacon!
30/08
Munich babysitters available
30/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
30/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement