Goodbye summer! Temperatures predicted to plunge 15C by weekend

File photo: DPA.

Have your poncho or your umbrella at the ready; rain and a sharp drop in temperatures is predicted for the weekend ahead.

Despite lots of sunshine over the past few days and temperatures reaching 26C on Tuesday in the Berlin area, with some places in the region even expected to crack the 30C mark on Wednesday, we are heading toward a wet weekend.

After the surge in summer weather, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures in the capital are expected to dip significantly by around 15C, with a possible low of 9C on Friday.

This drastic change is expected to arrive on Thursday night. The cooler weather is then set to continue on throughout the weekend.

Predictions for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Photo: DWD.

As for the rest of the country, Thursday is forecast to be partly cloudy with local showers here and there.

Western Germany could see thunderstorms in the middle of the week.

Southeastern areas of the country - particularly the area around the Bavarian Alps and the Saxon Highlands - could on Thursday encounter strong thunderstorms with hail in some regions.

While Friday will be overcast in southeastern areas, the sun may make an appearance and it’ll remain relatively dry in the north and the west, especially in and around the North Sea.

Compared to the past few days, it will be much cooler from Friday onward with maximum temperatures hovering between 15C and 22C. Though Saturday will see rainfall in some regions in the east and in the south, it will remain overall mostly cloudy across the country.

By the end of the weekend on Sunday, the weather is expected to level off around the 20C mark after the sharp change in temperatures.

Weather expert Dominik Jung expects it to return to dry and mild weather after that, according to the Berliner Kurier.

"Whether an ‘Indian summer’ can be prolonged, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Jung said.