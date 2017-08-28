Advertisement

Outrage as AfD leader suggests 'dumping' political rival in Turkey

AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 August 2017
14:10 CEST+02:00
afdfar rightgauland

Share this article

Outrage as AfD leader suggests 'dumping' political rival in Turkey
Alexander Gauland and Aydan Ozoguz. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 August 2017
14:10 CEST+02:00
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday sharply condemned a leader of the right-wing populist AfD party who called for an official with Turkish roots to be "dumped" in Anatolia, saying such comments recall Germany's "worst memories".

On the campaign trail ahead of next month's general election, Alexander Gauland, deputy chairman of the Alternative for Germany party, had criticised integration commissioner Aydan Ozoguz for recently claiming there was no specific German culture.

He told a rally in Eichsfeld, central Germany, that Ozoguz should come down there and see what German culture was really like.

"Then she will never return again and then, thank God, we can dump her in Anatolia," he told the crowd to applause and cheers, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported Monday.

Gabriel called the inflammatory remarks "unacceptable".

"They lack any decency and respect for people with different opinions, and reawaken the worst memories of our country around the world," Gabriel said in a statement read out by a spokesman.

Ozoguz, who is also the deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), was born in Hamburg to Turkish parents who came to Germany as so-called "guest workers" in the 1950s.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said that "Ms Ozoguz is from Hamburg, so in that sense the remarks automatically disqualify themselves".

SPD leader Martin Schulz, who is challenging Merkel for the top job, also slammed Gauland's "revolting" remarks.

"We must do everything we can to make sure that these racists don't make it into the Bundestag," he said on Twitter.

The anti-immigration AfD is hoping to enter the national parliament for the first time in the September 24 election.

The party is currently polling at around eight to 10 percent, in what promises to be a close race for third place.

Merkel's conservatives currently have a double-digit lead in the polls over their closest rivals, the Social Democrats.

Both parties have ruled out the AfD as a possible coalition partner.

afdfar rightgauland

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Far-right AfD set to become third largest party in German parliament, poll finds

Iran-born AfD politician investigated over Islamophobia accusations

This is how Germans think the state should deal with political extremism

OSCE mulls monitoring German election, as far-right complains of 'massive interference'

Outcry after AfD politician suggests shooting G20 looters

'Germany for the Germans': explosive WhatsApp leaks pile pressure on AfD

Review finds AfD should have gotten 2,000 more votes in state election

German military investigating officer over call to putsch: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement

'Invasive' American red crayfish are being spotted daily in Berlin park

Man takes east German town to court for not crowning him Apple Queen

10 German words with simply hilarious literal translations

5 things you really should know about wine in Germany
Advertisement
9,499 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  2. Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police
  3. German, Italian airlines flying towards consolidation
  4. Former VW engineer gets 40 months in 'dieselgate' scandal
  5. Germany and France plan to introduce new tax on internet giants
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/08
Registering a car for immediate export
28/08
Hooray, I have a TT stalker
28/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
28/08
Kaiserslautern - What to do there, any good bars?
28/08
English Speaking Jobs In Frankfurt
28/08
Public vs. private health insurance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement