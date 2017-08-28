Advertisement

Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
28 August 2017
16:42 CEST+02:00
syriarefugeesterrorismsecurity

Share this article

Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns
Masoud Aqil. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
28 August 2017
16:42 CEST+02:00
A young Syrian journalist who was held in captivity for six months by Isis has warned that Germans are too naive when it comes to the threat posed by Isis terrorists who arrive in the country hidden among refugees.

Masoud Aqil, a 24-year-old Kurdish Syrian journalist, has warned that German authorities need to be more careful about vetting people before they let them into the country.

Aqil makes the claims in a book titled “In among us: how I escaped torture in Syria only for it to catch up with me here", which is set to inflame a raw point in German political discussion.

In the book, the 24-year-old recounts how he survived sixth months in Isis captivity in Syria. During this time he says he was was tortured and humiliated, and regularly dragged from one jail to the next. In September 2015 he was freed in a prisoner exchange.

He now lives with his mother in Germany - just one of several hundred thousand Syrians who have been offered asylum or subsidiary protection in Germany since September 2015.

But he claims that undesirable people have also come into the country with him.

Some of them claim on social media that they want to carry out violence against “infidels”, or boast of brutal atrocities they carried out in Syria, the bespeckled Aqil says.

Others put pictures of Isis flags on their Facebook profiles while giving their location as in Germany.

“They aren’t exactly the smartest people around,” he says.

Masoud Aqil at his book launch in Berlin in August. Photo: DPA.

Aqil advises the German authorities to look carefully into the identity of every asylum seeker, while cautioning that they should not throw the blanket of general suspicion on all asylum seekers.

But he argues that suspicions are always justified when someone arrives in the country without identification papers. The excuse that identification was lost during the journey could be true in some cases, he says, but adds that more often than not it is an attempt to hide one’s true identity, often with the aim of swaying the asylum process in one’s favour.

Debate has simmered in Germany for almost two years about whether Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open the country’s borders to refugees in September 2015 led to a heightened terror threat.

The government long denied that potential terrorists were using the refugee routes to enter Germany.

But several terror attacks in the intervening period in which asylum seekers have been implicated forced the government onto the back foot, with critics insisting that refugees should not be allowed into the country if they do not have the necessary paperwork.

The most recent report by the Interior Ministry on extremism, meanwhile, claims that the number of Islamists potentially willing to carry out a terror attack in Germany has reached an all time high of 680 people.

But Aqil insists he has no truck for Germans who place all refugees under general suspicion.

In his book he describes a visit to a German doctor a few days after a Tunisian man drove a truck into a crowd of people at a Berlin Christmas market last year, killing 11 people.

On finding out he was Syrian, the doctor asked him whether he could drive a truck, to which he replied that he could.

“Then take a truck and drive it into an area full of people,” he remembers the doctor cynically telling him.

syriarefugeesterrorismsecurity

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Anti-terror raids launched in north Germany over 'murder plot against political left'

Merkel backs Libyan coastguard but warns against abuses

German woman is 16th victim of Barcelona attacks: local officials

Facial recognition cameras at Berlin station are tricking volunteers, activists claim

Suspect in Finnish terror attack lived in Germany in late 2015

German football star wasn’t trafficked to Spain on jet-ski, Breitbart concedes

Merkel: We won’t halt election rallies but we will mourn Spain attack victims

Angela Merkel condemns 'revolting attack' in Barcelona

Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement

'Invasive' American red crayfish are being spotted daily in Berlin park

Man takes east German town to court for not crowning him Apple Queen

10 German words with simply hilarious literal translations

5 things you really should know about wine in Germany
Advertisement
9,499 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  2. Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police
  3. German, Italian airlines flying towards consolidation
  4. Former VW engineer gets 40 months in 'dieselgate' scandal
  5. Germany and France plan to introduce new tax on internet giants
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/08
Registering a car for immediate export
28/08
Hooray, I have a TT stalker
28/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
28/08
Kaiserslautern - What to do there, any good bars?
28/08
English Speaking Jobs In Frankfurt
28/08
Public vs. private health insurance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement