Anti-terror raids launched in north Germany over 'murder plot against political left'

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
28 August 2017
14:23 CEST+02:00
terrorraidssecurity

Photo: DPA.
German police searched apartments and business premises in Rostock, Schwerin and the surrounding area on Monday on suspicion that people were involved in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

The work and business locations of two suspects were searched during the raids in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The two men, one of them a policeman, had allegedly planned to murder left-leaning political activists and had created a list of names, a prosecutor in Karlsruhe said.

The suspect policeman worked at a police station in Ludwigslust, the interior ministry in Schwerin said. Disciplinary measures against the man have since been started.

A spokeswoman for the ministry emphasized that it was only an initial suspicion, there was no urgent need for action and so far, no arrests had been made.

According to investigators, the suspects feared that what they viewed as the failed immigration and refugee policies of the German government would lead to an increase in terror attacks and the eventual collapse of the state.

The suspects, who are believed to be far-right in their political ideology, had prepared for the eventuality of state collapse by stocking up on food and ammunition for their legally-procured weapons.

Searches also took place of properties belonging to people not suspected of being involved in the plot, including a further police officer.

