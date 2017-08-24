Advertisement

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again

Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
24 August 2017
10:19 CEST+02:00
berlinlanguagesenglishhipster

Share this article

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
File photo: DPA.
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
24 August 2017
10:19 CEST+02:00
Jens Spahn from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party has spoken out against the use of the English language in Germany yet again. But not everyone feels the same way as him.

Jens Spahn, junior minister in the Finance Ministry and one of Angela Merkel’s closest allies, caused controversy earlier this month when he complained about waiters in Berlin restaurants who only speak English.

“No one in Paris would have such a crazy idea,” he added.

Jens Spahn. Photo: DPA.

Spahn said that people could only live harmoniously together in Germany when everyone spoke the national language. “This is something we should expect from every immigrant,” he said.

But the conservative politician’s tirade isn’t over. In an interview with newspaper Die Zeit published on Wednesday, he condemned people who communicate in English with each other in German cities, calling them “elitist hipsters”.

Native German speakers are the worst offenders, according to Spahn, who believes among Germans there is a “blatant willingness” to avoid speaking in one’s native language even in situations where it isn’t necessary.

“This is not cosmopolitan, but rather, provincial,” Spahn said.

This use of English, Spahn argues, contributes to a new form of “elitist-global tourism” that leaves out non-English speakers and is detrimental to other newcomers in Germany who dedicate their energy and time to learning the German language.

A totally new type of “parallel society” has developed in Berlin where young people from all across the globe keep to themselves, he said.

Spahn also draws parallels in his argument between a certain time in history, when nobles in 18th century Europe distanced themselves from the lower classes by speaking to one another in the French language. By comparison, he adds that nowadays the use of English in German cities is “a striking symptom of a regrettable cultural equilibrium".

But not everyone feels the same way as Spahn.

When people are from around the world, they hardly keep to themselves, Chris Pyak, deputy chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Individual Members Party, said in a statement on Thursday.

He argued that nobody loses anything when speaking English, but rather, they gain an additional language and therefore access to “information, art, ideas and human connections around the world.”

Pyak, who's also an author and employment coach for expats, has been pushing for English to become an official language not just in Germany but in countries all across the European Union.

Others think Spahn voiced his opinions for a particular reason.

Editor in chief at Spiegel Online Roland Nelles publicly commented on Thursday, saying Spahn has achieved his goal: “People are talking about him again.”

“'Mission accomplished', as a hipster in Berlin would probably say.”

berlinlanguagesenglishhipster

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Berlin is ‘hypocritical and dishonest’ on anti-Semitism, Jewish newspaper claims

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Police investigate car bombing in south Berlin

Chinese tourists detained in Berlin for making Hitler salute

Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station

Man forgets kilo of gold under tree in Berlin as he locks up bike

How 'urban explorers' are flocking to Berlin to discover its abandoned ruins
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 German words with simply hilarious literal translations

5 things you really should know about wine in Germany

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany
Advertisement

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

Hamburg supermarket empties shelves of foreign goods to make political point

This historic German town is falling apart in 'slow-motion catastrophe'

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement
9,768 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German words with simply hilarious literal translations
  2. Eight things to know about Islam in Germany
  3. 'Invasive' American red crayfish are being spotted daily in Berlin park
  4. 'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
  5. 5 things you really should know about wine in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/08
Kaiserslautern - What to do there, any good bars?
24/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
24/08
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 1pm Sat. 19.Aug.2017
24/08
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
24/08
Private home tutors that teach German
24/08
Public vs. private health insurance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement