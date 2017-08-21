Advertisement

I won't go into business after politics like Schröder, Merkel pledges

AFP
news@thelocal.de
21 August 2017
14:09 CEST+02:00
merkelcduelection 2017

Share this article

I won't go into business after politics like Schröder, Merkel pledges
Angela Merkel and Gerhard Schröder. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
21 August 2017
14:09 CEST+02:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday she doesn't intend to seek a business post after life in politics and criticised her predecessor Gerhard Schröder for joining the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Merkel stressed that she wants to win and serve out a fourth four-year term after the September 24th general election, speaking in an online video interview with top-selling Bild newspaper.

Asked whether she would later seek a corporate post, like Schröder, she told the interviewer: "I do not intend to take a post in the business world after serving as chancellor."

"I don't think what Schröder is doing is okay," she added, joining a chorus of public criticism of the centre-left Social Democrat who ruled from 1998 until Merkel defeated him in 2005.

Schröder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, just weeks after leaving office became head of the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream which delivers gas to Germany through a Baltic Sea pipeline and is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom.

Now, weeks before the general election, Schröder has again drawn fire for accepting a $500,000-a-year pre-tax board job with state-controlled Russian oil giant Rosneft, which is subject to western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.

Merkel's main rival, Martin Schulz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), has said he has voiced his concern to Schröder, but also called it "a private matter" for the former chancellor.

merkelcduelection 2017

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

While BMW may be a German auto brand, it turns out that the ultimate driving experience includes a Swedish twist. The Local finds out more.

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Arsonists set fire to two cars belonging to centre-left politician

Bavarian leader criticized after dropping demand for maximum number of refugees

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Merkel: We won’t halt election rallies but we will mourn Spain attack victims

Merkel opens up in interview with German YouTubers

Far-right AfD set to become third largest party in German parliament, poll finds

How Merkel and her main rival are competing to bash car industry in election race

Merkel condemns 'disgusting' far-right violence in US
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Hamburg rated 10th most liveable city in the world

10 reasons why you should date (or even fall in love with) a German

How to pick a German football team that perfectly suits your character

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency
Advertisement
9,670 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Hamburg supermarket empties shelves of foreign goods to make political point
  2. Bodyguard accidentally shoots gun during boarding at Berlin airport
  3. Turkey slams 'arrogant' German reaction to Erdogan poll call
  4. Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'
  5. Syrian refugees name their baby Angela Merkel
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/08
AOK insisting on back payments
22/08
English-speaking midwives (Hebamme)
22/08
Advice on dentistry costs in Germany
22/08
Question for contact lens wearers...
22/08
Adult swimming lessons in Berlin
22/08
Quitting to study
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement