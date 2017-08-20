Advertisement

Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
20 August 2017
10:21 CEST+02:00
turkeyerdoganelectionsigmar gabriel

Share this article

Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Pool Presidential Press Service/AP/DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
20 August 2017
10:21 CEST+02:00
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to "know your limits" after he vehemently criticised the Turkish leader for interfering in Germany's upcoming elections.
"He knows no limits! Who are you to talk to the president of Turkey? Know your limits. He is trying to teach us a lesson... How long have you been in politics? How old are you?" Erdogan said in a bitter personal attack on Gabriel.
 
 
Erdogan had a day earlier caused consternation in Berlin by urging ethnic Turks in Germany to vote against both parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition in the September 24 legislative elections.
 
Gabriel condemned Erdogan's comments as an "unprecedented act of interference" in Germany's sovereignty.
 
"Of course they got uncomfortable. They all started jumping up and down," remarked Erdogan in a speech to supporters in the southwestern province of Denizli.
 
Erdogan repeated his controversial call to ethnic Turks eligible to vote in the German elections not to cast their ballots for Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), their coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SPD) or the Greens.
 
"Teach them (the three parties) a lesson in the German elections. They are waging a campaign against Turkey. Vote for those who don't have enmity towards Turkey."
 
He added: "It's not important for us whether Germany opens its doors to us or not. We have enough doors."
 
"We will go to countries that have opened their doors and we will open our doors to them," said Erdogan.
 
 
Analysts estimate that some 1.2 million people of Turkish origin will have the right to vote in the September polls as German citizens.
turkeyerdoganelectionsigmar gabriel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Spain releases German-Turkish writer sought by Ankara

Turkey slams 'arrogant' German reaction to Erdogan poll call

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Donald Trump is making a 'huge mistake' in not condemning far-right, says Germany’s foreign minister

Turkey asks Berlin to look into sightings of 'top coup fugitive'

Merkel embarks on Germany's 'strangest' campaign

Turkey allows German MPs to visit own troops

Turkey reassures German execs after placing firms on 'terror list'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism
Advertisement

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Advertisement
9,641 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This historic German town is falling apart in 'slow-motion catastrophe'
  2. Switzerland bans new Porsche SUVs over emissions cheating
  3. New scientific study examines the sex habits of Germans
  4. 'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'
  5. US burger giant Five Guys set to expand in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/08
Tools, tips and tricks of the trade
20/08
English-speaking doctors in Berlin
20/08
Question for contact lens wearers...
20/08
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
20/08
Getting a German motorcycle driver's license
20/08
Adult swimming lessons in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
View all notices
Advertisement