Prosecutors probe claims of Nazi salutes and pigs' heads at party for army special unit

File image of soldiers from the elite Special Operations Unit. Photo: DPA

Prosecutors in Tübingen have launched a probe into explosive claims of far-right extremism in a German army special forces unit.

The investigation comes after a woman acquainted with one of the soldiers claimed some troops in the elite Special Operations Command (Kommando Spezialkräfte) had exchanged Nazi salutes and listened to music popular among neo-Nazis at a party near Stuttgart.

The activities allegedly took place at a going-away party for a company commander, where soldiers also engaged in a bizarre game of Middle-Ages-themed parkour that involved slicing melons with swords and hurling pigs’ heads.

The witness also had WhatsApp messages indicating that the soldiers had planned to offer consensual sex with her as the main prize for the commander on completion of the athletics events, according to information provided by the woman to broadcasters Radio Bremen and NDR.

Prosecutor Michael Pfohl confirmed on Thursday that an investigation was underway.

The German Army said it was also launching an internal probe. The army said it had been able to confirm that pigs heads were thrown at the party but had not yet got to the bottom of the claims of right-wing extremism.

The Special Operations Command is an elite German army unit. It was set up in 1996 with the primary goal of freeing and evacuating German hostages from war zones.

