Advertisement

Insolvent Air Berlin says it's in talks with three potential buyers

AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 August 2017
14:50 CEST+02:00
air berlinlufthansa

Share this article

Insolvent Air Berlin says it's in talks with three potential buyers
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 August 2017
14:50 CEST+02:00
Air Berlin is in talks with three competitors about buying up its assets, the insolvent airline's boss said on Thursday, warning that not all jobs would be saved.

"Aside from Lufthansa, we are in contact with two other interested parties from the aviation industry," Air Berlin chief executive Thomas Winkelmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The negotiations have been going on for weeks, he said, and all three airlines were financially sound and large enough "to offer Air Berlin a secure future" while keeping Germany as an operations hub.

He did not name the other two airlines, but EasyJet has long been eyeing Air Berlin and German media have speculated that Thomas Cook subsidiary Condor is the third party.

Contacted by AFP, Condor said it stood ready to play "an active role" in the restructuring of Air Berlin. EasyJet declined to comment.

READ MORE: Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency 

Air Berlin filed for insolvency on Tuesday after main shareholder Etihad Airways suddenly pulled the plug on years of financial support for the loss-making airline.

In a controversial move, the government stepped in with a €150 bridging loan to keep Germany's second-largest airline flying for the next three months, saying it did not want to leave holidaymakers stranded.

German flagship carrier Lufthansa is aiming to take over 90 of Air Berlin's 140 planes and operate them under its low-cost Eurowings brand, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources close to the talks.

The number includes the 38 aircraft Lufthansa is already leasing from Air Berlin, as well as the roughly 20 planes operated by Austrian subsidiary Niki, the newspaper said, adding that a deal could be sealed "in coming weeks".

Speaking to the Frankfurter Allgemeine, Winkelmann said he aimed to reach agreements with at least two of the interested buyers in September, with Air Berlin's landing rights considered particularly valuable.

"But we won't be able to save all jobs," the paper quoted Winkelmann as saying.

The airline, sometimes dubbed the "Mallorca shuttle" for its popularity with German tourists headed for Spanish beaches, employs some 8,000 people.

It has long battled for survival, booking losses amounting to €1.2 billion over the past two years and relying on cash infusions from Abu-Dhabi-based Etihad.

An Air Berlin spokesman told AFP the company could not immediately say when it would announce its first-half results, originally scheduled to be released on Friday.

'Conspiracy' 

But the government's intervention, just weeks before a September 24th general election, to keep Air Berlin flying for now has come in for criticism.

Low-cost rival Ryanair has lodged complaints with German and European competition regulators, slamming what it called a "conspiracy" between the government, Lufthansa and Air Berlin to carve up the insolvent carrier's assets.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel defended the move, saying the financial lifeline was needed to prevent 80,000 travellers a day from being stranded during the busy holiday period.

But a government official told the Handelsblatt financial daily the state aid was a clear example of electioneering.

"Eighty thousand stranded holidaymakers are almost 80,000 voters. That's how simple the political calculation is," the unnamed source said.

READ ALSO: Air Berlin files for insolvency after months of disruptions

air berlinlufthansa

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

We're not about to go bankrupt, Air Berlin insists

Lufthansa moves giant A380 Airbuses to Munich in snub to Frankfurt

44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft

Air Berlin desperately seeks partner, after flight cancellations pile on misery

Ryanair builds up Frankfurt flights in challenge to Lufthansa

Lufthansa agrees on pay hike to settle years-long pilot dispute
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism
Advertisement

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Advertisement
9,506 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions
  3. 10 reasons why you should date (or even fall in love with) a German
  4. Germany's first top-flight female ref amped to kick off first league match
  5. Flixbus resurrects budget train service to take on might of Deutsche Bahn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
Texas hold 'em poker live games
17/08
Any Toytowners in Bad Nauheim?
17/08
Raising children quadrilingually
17/08
Shipping wine to US
17/08
Munich plans ban of highly pollutive vehicles
16/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 17 Aug, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
View all notices
Advertisement