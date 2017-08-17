Advertisement

Germany is playing down scope of tainted egg scandal, state minister claims

AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 August 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
eggshealthinsecticidelower saxony

Share this article

Germany is playing down scope of tainted egg scandal, state minister claims
A scientist at the Chemical and Veterinary Investigation Office in Krefeld gets ready to conduct tests. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 August 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
A German state minister charged on Wednesday that over three times more eggs contaminated with the insecticide fipronil had entered the country than the national government has admitted.

While Berlin puts the total at 10.7 million eggs, the agriculture minister of the state of Lower Saxony said that 35 million possibly tainted eggs had made it to his state alone from the Netherlands.

The state minister, Christian Meyer of the ecologist Greens party, accused Berlin of "playing down the problem" and said his figures were backed by EU data.

READ ALSO: At least 28 million contaminated eggs delivered to Germany: report

At the national level, a spokeswoman for Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt of the conservative CSU party denied the claim and accused Meyer of politicising the issue ahead of a national vote on September 24th and a state poll in October.

"One shouldn't use consumer fears for election campaigns," said Schmidt's spokeswoman, Christina Wendt.

Fipronil is commonly used to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks from animals but is banned in the European Union from use in the food industry.

The insecticide has now been discovered in eggs in 17 European countries since the scandal came to light at the start of August and was even found as far away as Hong Kong.

Millions of eggs have been pulled from supermarket shelves and dozens of poultry farms closed, with the European Commission due to hold a crisis meeting in September.

Belgium became the first country to officially notify the EU's food safety alert system of the presence of tainted eggs on July 20th, followed by the Netherlands and Germany.

However, the news did not go public until August 1th.

The EU insists there is no threat to humans, but the World Health Organization says that when eaten in large quantities it can harm people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands.

READ ALSO: Millions of chickens face cull in tainted eggs health scandal 

eggshealthinsecticidelower saxony

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

At least 28 million contaminated eggs delivered to Germany: report

Police blame communication error for misreporting 'mass brawl' among refugees

Poland and Slovakia find 'tainted' eggs imported from Germany

Pregnant woman loses baby - and waits four hours in hospital for help

German chemical giant BASF to restrict use of pesticide in egg scandal

Merkel's SPD rivals face snap election in Volkswagen home state

Millions of chickens face cull in 'tainted egg' health scandal

Belgium admits it kept quiet about 'tainted' eggs recalled in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism
Advertisement

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Advertisement
9,506 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions
  3. 10 reasons why you should date (or even fall in love with) a German
  4. Germany's first top-flight female ref amped to kick off first league match
  5. Flixbus resurrects budget train service to take on might of Deutsche Bahn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
Texas hold 'em poker live games
17/08
Any Toytowners in Bad Nauheim?
17/08
Raising children quadrilingually
17/08
Shipping wine to US
17/08
Munich plans ban of highly pollutive vehicles
16/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 17 Aug, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
View all notices
Advertisement