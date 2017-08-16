Hamburg rated 10th most liveable city in the world

Photo: DPA.

The findings of a report released on Wednesday by The Economist’s Intelligence Unit (EIU) reveals that Germany’s Hanseatic city yet again - just like last year - ranks in tenth place.

Hamburg is one of the world’s most liveable cities, according to the 2017 Global Liveability Report, an assessment which benchmarks challenges to lifestyle across 140 cities around the globe.

The organization that conducted the research, The Economist’s Intelligence Unit (EIU), ranked Hamburg in tenth place last year as well as this year.

Melbourne topped the list as the world’s most liveable city, whereas Syrian capital Damascus came in last place as the world’s least liveable city.

Each city in the report was assigned a score across a range of categories.

Hamburg scored 95 overall out of total rating of 100. In terms of specific categories, Hamburg got 90 points for stability, 100 points for health care, 93.5 points for the environment and culture, 100 points for infrastructure and 91.7 points for education.

With the opening in January of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie, a global attraction which is considered one of the world’s most stunning concert halls, it’s not surprising that the port city gained as many points as it did under the culture category.

“Hamburg has momentum at the moment. The opening of the Elbphilharmonie has brought entrepreneurial spirit to the city,” chief executive Rolf Strittmatter of the Hamburg Business Development Corporation told New European Economy earlier in 2017.

:) Hamburg ist Deutschland lebenswerteste Stadt laut einer Studie von @TheEconomist. :) Bild: imago stock & people https://t.co/Ez9ltvZ2UB pic.twitter.com/18l09w4xej — hamburg.de (@hamburg_de) August 16, 2017

Many other German cities also made it onto the global ranking, though they weren't within the top ten. Frankfurt ranked in 21st place, Berlin in 23rd, Munich just slightly behind the capital city in 24th place and finally, Düsseldorf came in at 32rd place.

Looking specifically at how European cities compare in terms of liveability, Hamburg ranked higher than it did in the global assessment, coming in third place and trailing behind only Helsinki (2nd place) and Vienna (1st place).

Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich were all also ranked among the top ten most liveable European cities in EIU's report.

