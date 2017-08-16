Advertisement

Hamburg rated 10th most liveable city in the world

The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 August 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
reportliving in germany

Share this article

Hamburg rated 10th most liveable city in the world
Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 August 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
The findings of a report released on Wednesday by The Economist’s Intelligence Unit (EIU) reveals that Germany’s Hanseatic city yet again - just like last year - ranks in tenth place.

Hamburg is one of the world’s most liveable cities, according to the 2017 Global Liveability Report, an assessment which benchmarks challenges to lifestyle across 140 cities around the globe.

The organization that conducted the research, The Economist’s Intelligence Unit (EIU), ranked Hamburg in tenth place last year as well as this year.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons Hamburg is one of the best cities to live globally

Melbourne topped the list as the world’s most liveable city, whereas Syrian capital Damascus came in last place as the world’s least liveable city.

Each city in the report was assigned a score across a range of categories.

Hamburg scored 95 overall out of total rating of 100. In terms of specific categories, Hamburg got 90 points for stability, 100 points for health care, 93.5 points for the environment and culture, 100 points for infrastructure and 91.7 points for education.

With the opening in January of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie, a global attraction which is considered one of the world’s most stunning concert halls, it’s not surprising that the port city gained as many points as it did under the culture category.

“Hamburg has momentum at the moment. The opening of the Elbphilharmonie has brought entrepreneurial spirit to the city,” chief executive Rolf Strittmatter of the Hamburg Business Development Corporation told New European Economy earlier in 2017.

Many other German cities also made it onto the global ranking, though they weren't within the top ten. Frankfurt ranked in 21st place, Berlin in 23rd, Munich just slightly behind the capital city in 24th place and finally, Düsseldorf came in at 32rd place.

Looking specifically at how European cities compare in terms of liveability, Hamburg ranked higher than it did in the global assessment, coming in third place and trailing behind only Helsinki (2nd place) and Vienna (1st place).

Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich were all also ranked among the top ten most liveable European cities in EIU's report. 

SEE ALSO: In pictures - See all the glitz and glam of Hamburg's dazzling new concert hall

reportliving in germany

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

10 reasons why you should date (or even fall in love with) a German

How to pick a German football team that perfectly suits your character

Why Bavarians are busy hanging out bouquets on Mariä Himmelfahrt

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

9 events you won't want to miss across Germany this August

If you've mastered these eight tricky skills, you're truly now a German

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism
Advertisement

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Advertisement
9,506 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Merkel condemns 'disgusting' far-right violence in US
  2. Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?
  3. 8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
  4. Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions
  5. How living in Berlin has changed me for life
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
Munich plans ban of highly pollutive vehicles
16/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 17 Aug, in Stuttgart
16/08
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 1pm Sat. 19.Aug.2017
16/08
English-speaking midwives (Hebamme)
16/08
Registering as self employed
16/08
New in the Ortenau area (Achern, Lahr, Kehl, Offenburg)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
View all notices
Advertisement