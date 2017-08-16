Advertisement

At least 28 million contaminated eggs delivered to Germany: report

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 August 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
eggsfipronilfood

Share this article

At least 28 million contaminated eggs delivered to Germany: report
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 August 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
The number of eggs contaminated with Fipronil delivered to Germany is much higher than previously thought, according to a report in the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (NOZ).

NOZ reported on Wednesday that 28.1 million eggs contaminated with the insecticide Fipronil, a substance potentially dangerous to humans, have been delivered to Lower Saxony alone.

SEE ALSO: What you should know about the 'toxic eggs' found in 12 German states

The Economy Ministry has previously stated that 10 million eggs “likely” contaminated with the insecticide had been delivered to Germany.

The NOZ report is based on analysis by the agriculture ministry in Lower Saxony which relied on information from the EU early warning system.

The agriculture ministry in Lower Saxony claims that all the affected eggs have been recalled.

Christian Meyer, agriculture minister in Lower Saxony, criticized the federal government for understating the scale of the problem.

“The numbers come from the EU early warning system. The federal government could have looked at them itself," he said.

Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia first reported at the end of July that they were recalling 900,000 contaminated eggs from the shelves of supermarkets.

The eggs arrived in Germany from the Netherlands, where several hundred thousand chickens have now been killed as a precautionary measure.

Belgium, Sweden and Switzerland have all also pulled millions of eggs from the shelves due to evidence they contain the insecticide.

Fipronil is known to cause sweating, nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach pain, dizziness, weakness, and seizures.

But German officials have said that the levels of the substance detected in the eggs is not high enough to generally be dangerous for adults. It could be risky for children, though.

eggsfipronilfood

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Germany is playing down scope of tainted egg scandal, state minister claims

Poland and Slovakia find 'tainted' eggs imported from Germany

German chemical giant BASF to restrict use of pesticide in egg scandal

Millions of chickens face cull in 'tainted egg' health scandal

Belgium admits it kept quiet about 'tainted' eggs recalled in Germany

What you should know about the 'toxic eggs' found in 12 German states

Aldi stops selling all eggs as insecticide scandal widens

'Toxic eggs' surfacing in ever more German states, officials say
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism
Advertisement

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Advertisement
9,506 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Merkel condemns 'disgusting' far-right violence in US
  2. Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?
  3. 8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
  4. Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions
  5. How living in Berlin has changed me for life
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
Munich plans ban of highly pollutive vehicles
16/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 17 Aug, in Stuttgart
16/08
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 1pm Sat. 19.Aug.2017
16/08
English-speaking midwives (Hebamme)
16/08
Registering as self employed
16/08
New in the Ortenau area (Achern, Lahr, Kehl, Offenburg)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
View all notices
Advertisement